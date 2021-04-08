European Parcels Market Insight Report, Featuring FedEx, UPS, DHL, Alibaba and Amazon
This report sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the market model, 81% of total parcels revenues.
The other countries included in the continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.
The definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.
- Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.
- All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).
- Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.
The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024.
- Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.
- Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.
- The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.
The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:
- DP DHL
- UPS
- FedEx (including TNT)
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Hermes
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
Summary
Market size and growth
Market trends
Competitive landscape
- Outlook
Parcels & Logistics Research Highlights
Contents
- List of Charts and Tables
- European Parcels Market Background
Market Definition
- Characteristics of the market
- Business vs. consumer delivery
- Other segmentations of the market
- Premium/economy
- International/domestic
- The Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown
- The Impact of COVID-19 on GDP
- Impact on retailer performance
- The Impact of COVID-19 on parcel carrier revenue and volume
- Carrier comments on 2020 trading
Market Trends
1. Changes in retail patterns
- Increase in direct sales by brands
- Emergence and growth of subscription box business model
2. Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service
3. Development of better last mile delivery solutions
- Self-employed couriers
- Parcel shops and locker networks
- Delivery to the workplace
- Home lockers and in-boot deliveries
- Urban depots - local and mobile
4. Increasing use of new delivery vehicle types
- Cargo bikes
- Electric vans
- Delivery drones and robots
5. Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- Other retailers
- Click & Collect
6. Increased use of technology in carrier operations
- Hub and depot automation
- Robotics
- PoD improvements
- Blockchain
7. Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models
8. Cross-border B2C deliveries
9. Same day delivery
10. Evolving role of postal operators
11. Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment
12. Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels
- Market Size and Growth
- Parcels market value
- Volume
- GDP Growth
- Pricing
- Economic performance and impact on parcels markets
- Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets
Competitive Landscape
- Types of parcels carriers
- Postal operators
- Integrators
- European networks
- Independents
- Market shares
- Acquisitions
- FedEx
- UPS
- Royal Mail
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost
Profiles of Leading Groups
- DPDHL
- UPS (Europe)
- Recent developments
- FedEx
- Recent developments
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)
- GeoPost
- Recent developments
- Hermes
- Recent developments
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
- Network of facilities
- Development of core delivery operations
- Amazon's delivery model
- Additional services
- Shipping with Amazon
- Implications for other carriers
- Other European networks
- Eurodis
- Net Express Europe
- GO! (General Overnight)
Forecasts
- Economic growth forecasts
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecasts
- Growth by country
- Growth by segment
- Key messages for parcels networks
- Risks to the forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- FedEx
- UPS
- Royal Mail
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost
