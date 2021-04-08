European Parcels Market Insight Report, Featuring FedEx, UPS, DHL, Alibaba and Amazon

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the market model, 81% of total parcels revenues.



The other countries included in the continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.



The definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.

Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.

All service levels are included (time definite and deferred).

Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2014-2024.

Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.

Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.

The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.

The report includes in-depth profiles of the European operations of the following groups:

DP DHL

UPS

FedEx (including TNT)

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste /DPD

/DPD Hermes

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

Key Topics Covered:



Summary



Market size and growth



Market trends



Competitive landscape

Outlook

Parcels & Logistics Research Highlights



Contents

List of Charts and Tables

European Parcels Market Background

Market Definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

The Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown

The Impact of COVID-19 on GDP

Impact on retailer performance

The Impact of COVID-19 on parcel carrier revenue and volume

Carrier comments on 2020 trading

Market Trends



1. Changes in retail patterns

Increase in direct sales by brands

Emergence and growth of subscription box business model

2. Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service



3. Development of better last mile delivery solutions

Self-employed couriers

Parcel shops and locker networks

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

Urban depots - local and mobile

4. Increasing use of new delivery vehicle types

Cargo bikes

Electric vans

Delivery drones and robots

5. Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery

Amazon

Alibaba

Other retailers

Click & Collect

6. Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Robotics

PoD improvements

Blockchain

7. Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models



8. Cross-border B2C deliveries



9. Same day delivery



10. Evolving role of postal operators



11. Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment



12. Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels

Market Size and Growth

Parcels market value

Volume

GDP Growth

Pricing

Economic performance and impact on parcels markets

Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets

Competitive Landscape

Types of parcels carriers

Postal operators

Integrators

European networks

Independents

Market shares

Acquisitions

FedEx

UPS

Royal Mail

Deutsche Post DHL

Le Groupe La Poste /GeoPost

Profiles of Leading Groups

DPDHL

UPS ( Europe )

) Recent developments

FedEx

Recent developments

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste /DPD

/DPD Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)

GeoPost

Recent developments

Hermes

Recent developments

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

Network of facilities

Development of core delivery operations

Amazon's delivery model

Additional services

Shipping with Amazon

Implications for other carriers

Other European networks

Eurodis

Net Express Europe

GO! (General Overnight)

Forecasts

Economic growth forecasts

Internet retail forecasts

Parcels market forecasts

Growth by country

Growth by segment

Key messages for parcels networks

Risks to the forecasts

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Alibaba

FedEx

UPS

Royal Mail

Deutsche Post DHL

Le Groupe La Poste /GeoPost

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktqspe

