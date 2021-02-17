European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market to 2030: Regulation to Play an Important Role in the Adoption of Technology and Subsequent Market Penetration
Feb 17, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market, Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"European Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB) Market, Forecast to 2030" is to research, analyse, forecast, and provide an overview of the R-AEB trends in Europe and discuss the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market. The study analyses various aspects of the market, such as regulations for R-AEB, types of R-AEB systems, market trends and forecasts, and industry growth opportunities.
R-AEB penetration in Europe as of 2019 stood at a meager 7% of the vehicles sold. The solution is expected to penetrate roughly 35.6% of the vehicles by 2030, with the market for it expanding at a CAGR of 23.3% primarily driven by regulatory mandates.
According to accident research conducted by the German Insurance Association up to 17% of collisions involving pedestrians and vehicles, leading to personal injury, occur at the rear side of the car. 70% of the accident victims were elderly or children below the age of 12 and an estimated 1,400 people are seriously injured in such incidences across Europe annually. Another such research conducted by Thatcham Research suggests that 1 in 6 pedestrian collisions are while reversing, typically injuring elderly and children, with the driver rarely braking.
These are some horrifying numbers especially considering the fact that vehicle speeds during reversing are less than 10 kilometres per hour (kph). Owing to the seriousness of the issue, the European New Car Assessment Program (EuroNCAP) has proposed that rear autonomous emergency braking (R-AEB) be introduced in vehicles starting 2020 as test criteria under the Vulnerable Road User (VRU) category.
This marks a shift in focus from the safety of VRUs in front of the vehicle to the safety of all VRUs around the vehicle. The proliferation of this particular function is a necessary building block for the industry to champion the safety of VRUs for the impetus to shift from driver assistance function to fully autonomous vehicles.
Level 4 autonomous parking function, which parks the vehicle by itself without human intervention, is expected to account for roughly 86% of the market by 2030. Systems offering these capabilities are expected to hit the market as soon as 2021 in the premium vehicle segment.
Key Features
The objective of the study is to:
- Determine the market for R-AEB and the factors affecting it
- Discuss the current market availability of R-AEB systems - by Overall R-AEB Penetration, OEM Group, and Vehicle Segment
- Analyse the technology roadmap for rear AEB systems in Europe
- Predict the future roadmap of OEMs with respect to R-AEB system deployment and the type of system used
- Identify the capabilities of suppliers catering to the requirements of OEMs
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current and future scope of R-AEB applications across the passenger and light commercial vehicle segments in Europe?
- What are the regulatory changes to EuroNCAP star rating pertaining to R-AEB?
- What are the OEM strategies for R-AEB deployment in Europe?
- What are the current and future capabilities of key suppliers offering R-AEB applications?
- What are the avenues of growth for the R-AEB market in Europe until 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Highlights
- Key Findings
- Overview of EuroNCAP Proposal for Rear AEB
- Key Trends Impacting R-AEB
- Total R-AEB Penetration
- R-AEB Strategies by Vehicle Segment
- R-AEB Strategies by OEM Groups
- R-AEB Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
- Key Conclusions
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Key Participant Groups in this Study
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- SAE Definition for Levels of Automation
- ADAS Classification as per SAE Definition
- Product Definition
- Product Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
4. Regulatory Analysis
- R-AEB Regulations
- Overview of EuroNCAP Proposal for Rear AEB
- Point Allocation for Vulnerable Road User (VRU)
5. Technology Overview
- Functional Roadmap
- Comparative Analysis of Various Automotive Sensors
- Sensor Comparison - Today vs. Future
6. R-AEB Market Analysis
- Key Trends Impacting R-AEB
- Total R-AEB Penetration Forecast Scenario (Year-on-Year)
- R-AEB Penetration Snapshot by Vehicle Segment
- R-AEB Strategies by Vehicle Segment
7. OEM Analysis
- OEM Group in Focus - BMW
- OEM Group in Focus - Daimler
- OEM Group in Focus - FCA
- OEM Group in Focus - Ford
- OEM Group in Focus - Geely
- OEM Group in Focus - Hyundai
- OEM Group in Focus - PSA
- OEM Group in Focus - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- OEM Group in Focus - Toyota
- OEM Group in Focus - Volkswagen
- OEM Group in Focus - Others
- R-AEB Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group
- R-AEB Strategies by OEM Groups
8. Identifying Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities by Vehicle Segment
- Comparative Penetration of R-AEB by Top 10 OEM Brands
- R-AEB Portfolio Analysis of Top 4 OEM Brands - 2019
- R-AEB Portfolio Analysis Forecast of Top 4 OEM Brands - 2030
9. Supplier Analysis
- R-AEB Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
- Supplier Sensor Suite Offerings
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Investments and Partnerships From OEMs/TSPs
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bf5tuf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article