European Road Freight Transport Market Report 2020: Market Size and Growth for 2019-2024, Plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 crisis may lead to a 17% contraction in the size of the European road freight market in 2020, with even best case scenario leading to a contraction of 4.8%.



As well as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the European Road Freight Transport 2020 report analyses the competitive landscape and highlights the key trends shaping the future of the market. In addition, the report provides detailed market sizing, forecasts and segmentation.

This report contains

Market size and growth for 2019-2024, plus COVID-19 impact analysis

Market data analysis including volumes, road freight pricing analysis, cost factors

New FTL/LTL market size segmentation and forecasts

Effects of Covid-19 on the market, including 2020 growth projections

Logistics provider profiles, including comparative analysis of operations strategies, finances, technologies used and their implementation

Digital road freight analysis with value proposition maps

European Road Freight Transport 2020 examines key trends in road freight operations whilst investigating the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Market sizing:

Data for the European domestic and international road freight market

Analysis of activity, volumes and cost base

2019 market sizes

5-year CAGR growth rates 2019-2024

New FTL/LTL market size segmentation and forecasts

Analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the road freight market including 2020 growth projections and indirect impacts across vertical sectors

Market shares of the top 20 road freight transport companies

Road Freight Provider Profiles:

Profiles of major road freight providers - including a comparative analysis of strategies, finances, technologies used and their implementation

Key market metrics

Digital road freight value proposition maps detailing which parts of the road freight value chain are being captured by new digital start ups

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 The Effects of Covid-19 on the European Road Freight Market



2.0 The European Road Freight Market



3.0 Road Freight Technology



4.0 Market sizing



5.0 European Road Freight - Full and Less-than-Truckload Market Size & Growth



6.0 Transport and Logistics Profiles of European Countries



7.0 European road freight providers



8.0 European Road Freight Provider Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Dachser

DB Schenker

DHL

DSV Panalpina

FedEx/TNT

GEFCO

Geodis

Girteka Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

LKW Walter

Rhenus

XPO Logistics Europe

