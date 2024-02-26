European Space Agency and GSMA Foundry Forge Ahead with Partnership, including funding opportunities to help the industry pioneer new innovations in terrestrial-satellite communication

News provided by

GSMA

26 Feb, 2024, 05:03 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Space Agency (ESA) and GSMA Foundry today announced a series of new initiatives – including up to €15 million in funding opportunities – to help the mobile and satellite industries collaborate on developing new, innovative satellite and terrestrial networks technologies.

Launched at MWC Barcelona 2024, the partnership will focus on five key areas of innovation to help telecommunications companies develop new services for society bringing together terrestrial and satellite communications. The initiatives are also designed to help open up new revenue streams previously not possible. New research by GSMA Intelligence estimates that new innovations in satellite can bring an additional $30–35 billion in income to the industry by 2035, equivalent to a boost of 2.0–2.5% to the current mobile revenue base.

The five key initiatives announced today are:

  1. GSMA Foundry and ESA jointly launch a series of challenges, starting with up to €15 million in ESA funding opportunities, to help stimulate innovation and project development.
  2. Expansion of Lab Network Access, for Foundry participants who want to collaborate at ESA's 5G/6G Hub in Harwell, UK and 5G/6G Telecom Lab in Noordwijk, Netherlands.
  3. Launch of a new GSMA Advance training course, to grow knowledge about, and support collaboration between, terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.
  4. Launch of the Non-Terrestrial Network (TN-NTN) Community to develop new projects and plot a roadmap for future initiatives and activities.
  5. Ecosystem unification, the GSMA Foundry and ESA will work with and invite the wider industry to unify efforts towards seamless TN and NTN interworking.

Antonio Franchi, ESA's Head of the 5G/6G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Programme Office, said: "ESA is proud to partner with the GSMA on a variety of impactful initiatives in our commitment to advance connectivity solutions, through the integration of satellite and terrestrial networks. One of ESA's aims is to connect everyone, everywhere and at any time, and this powerful collaboration with GSMA is a significant step in advancing the mobile and satellite communications industries.

Franchi added: "In addition, we are excited to be showcasing ESA's work through a variety of interactive features at the GSMA Pavilion and are looking forward to interacting with the attendees of MWC!"

Continue reading here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/4439377/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

European Space Agency and GSMA Foundry Forge Ahead with Partnership, including funding opportunities to help the industry pioneer new innovations in terrestrial-satellite communication

European Space Agency and GSMA Foundry Forge Ahead with Partnership, including funding opportunities to help the industry pioneer new innovations in terrestrial-satellite communication

The European Space Agency (ESA) and GSMA Foundry today announced a series of new initiatives – including up to €15 million in funding opportunities – ...
GSMA OPEN GATEWAY GOES FROM STRENGTH-TO-STRENGTH WITH WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES, MORE OPERATORS AND NEW GO-TO-MARKET CHANNELS

GSMA OPEN GATEWAY GOES FROM STRENGTH-TO-STRENGTH WITH WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES, MORE OPERATORS AND NEW GO-TO-MARKET CHANNELS

The GSMA today outlined the strong progress the mobile industry, and technology partners, are making in unlocking the full potential of 5G networks...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.