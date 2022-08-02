European Used Car Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Key Online Platforms - AUTO1 Group, AutoScout24, Cazoo, Reezocar, & Carvago

Aug 02, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Used Car Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides a comprehensive outlook of the used car market in Europe and offers meaningful insight for automotive companies wishing to explore this unique and competitive market.
After facing a challenging period in 2020, with isolation measures and economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe has started getting back to normal. However, although vaccination rates have advanced, some markets are still in crisis. The automotive market, for example, has not recovered to usual levels of new car sales.
Global microchip shortages and the current war between Russia and Ukraine have affected car production and stimulated the second-hand car market. The rising demand also impacted the average price of used cars, which increased in 2021 in Europe.
In 2021, 32.7 million second-hand cars were sold in Europe (considering the 11 countries in the scope of the study), and 3 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) accounted for 61.2% of the sales.
In western Europe, digital transactions are expected to increase, including for used car sales. In eastern Europe, the need for trustworthy technical car inspection companies is expected to drive market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Used Car Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Used Car Sales Forecast
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Region
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Country
- Sales Forecast Analysis
- Sales Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Used Cars - Market Overview
- Trends
- The Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Online Used Car Market
- Macroeconomic Indicators
4. Competitor Landscape Mapping and Analysis - Key Online Platforms
- Key Online Platforms - AUTO1 Group
- Key Online Platforms - AutoScout24
- Key Online Platforms - Cazoo
- Key Online Platforms - Reezocar
- Key Online Platforms - Carvago
5. Key Used Car Dealers
- Key Used Car Dealers - Arnold Clark
- Key Used Car Dealers - Lookers
- Key Used Car Dealers - Louwman Group
6. Key OEM CPO Programs
- Key OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Programs
- Key OEM CPO Program - Renault
- Key OEM CPO Program - Volkswagen
- Key OEM CPO Program - Ford
- Key OEM CPO Program - Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Used Cars, Western Europe
- Growth Metrics - Western Europe
- Used Car Sales Forecast - Western Europe
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Country - Western Europe
- Forecast Analysis - Western Europe
- Market Characteristics - United Kingdom
- Market Characteristics - Germany
- Market Characteristics - France
- Market Characteristics - Italy
- Market Characteristics - Spain
- Market Characteristics - Netherlands
- Market Characteristics - Belgium
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Eastern Europe
- Growth Metrics - Eastern Europe
- Used Car Sales Forecast - Eastern Europe
- Used Car Sales Forecast by Country - Eastern Europe
- Forecast Analysis - Eastern Europe
- Market Characteristics - Poland
- Market Characteristics - Hungary
- Market Characteristics - Czech Republic
- Market Characteristics - Slovakia
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Selling Valued-added Services for Late-model Used Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Transactional Business Model for Used Cars Sales
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Trustworthy Technical Car Inspection Companies for Eastern European Customers
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41zh45
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article