European Used Car Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring Key Online Platforms - AUTO1 Group, AutoScout24, Cazoo, Reezocar, & Carvago

This research service provides a comprehensive outlook of the used car market in Europe and offers meaningful insight for automotive companies wishing to explore this unique and competitive market.

After facing a challenging period in 2020, with isolation measures and economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe has started getting back to normal. However, although vaccination rates have advanced, some markets are still in crisis. The automotive market, for example, has not recovered to usual levels of new car sales.

Global microchip shortages and the current war between Russia and Ukraine have affected car production and stimulated the second-hand car market. The rising demand also impacted the average price of used cars, which increased in 2021 in Europe.

In 2021, 32.7 million second-hand cars were sold in Europe (considering the 11 countries in the scope of the study), and 3 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) accounted for 61.2% of the sales.

In western Europe, digital transactions are expected to increase, including for used car sales. In eastern Europe, the need for trustworthy technical car inspection companies is expected to drive market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Used Car Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Used Car Sales Forecast

Used Car Sales Forecast by Region

Used Car Sales Forecast by Country

Sales Forecast Analysis

Sales Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Used Cars - Market Overview

Trends

The Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market

Value Chain Analysis

Online Used Car Market

Macroeconomic Indicators

4. Competitor Landscape Mapping and Analysis - Key Online Platforms

Key Online Platforms - AUTO1 Group

Key Online Platforms - AutoScout24

Key Online Platforms - Cazoo

Key Online Platforms - Reezocar

Key Online Platforms - Carvago

5. Key Used Car Dealers

Key Used Car Dealers - Arnold Clark

Key Used Car Dealers - Lookers

Key Used Car Dealers - Louwman Group

6. Key OEM CPO Programs

Key OEM Certified Pre-owned (CPO) Programs

Key OEM CPO Program - Renault

Key OEM CPO Program - Volkswagen

Key OEM CPO Program - Ford

Key OEM CPO Program - Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Used Cars, Western Europe

Growth Metrics - Western Europe

Used Car Sales Forecast - Western Europe

Used Car Sales Forecast by Country - Western Europe

Forecast Analysis - Western Europe

Market Characteristics - United Kingdom

Market Characteristics - Germany

Market Characteristics - France

Market Characteristics - Italy

Market Characteristics - Spain

Market Characteristics - Netherlands

Market Characteristics - Belgium

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Eastern Europe

Growth Metrics - Eastern Europe

Used Car Sales Forecast - Eastern Europe

Used Car Sales Forecast by Country - Eastern Europe

Forecast Analysis - Eastern Europe

Market Characteristics - Poland

Market Characteristics - Hungary

Market Characteristics - Czech Republic

Market Characteristics - Slovakia

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Selling Valued-added Services for Late-model Used Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Transactional Business Model for Used Cars Sales

Growth Opportunity 3 - Trustworthy Technical Car Inspection Companies for Eastern European Customers

10. Next Steps

