European Wax Center Expands SLOW Line with New Spongellé Aloe Body Buffer

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, announced today the launch of the Spongellé for EWC SLOW® Aloe Body Buffer, the newest addition to its popular EWC SLOW® product line, designed to help guests maintain smoother-looking skin between waxes.

Spongellé for EWC SLOW® Aloe Body Buffer

Building on the success of the EWC TREAT® Get Smooth Body Buffer, this latest collaboration with bath and body care company, Spongellé®, combines European Wax Center's signature aloe fragrance and narcissus bulb extract ingredient with Spongellé®'s popular Body Wash Infused Buffer technology.

The result is a convenient, all-in-one cleansing and exfoliating buffer that supports visibly reduced hair thickness while leaving skin soft, refreshed, and confident. Designed to elevate at-home skincare routines, the Aloe Body Buffer features:

Dermatologist Tested, pH Balanced, Paraben-Free, Cruelty-Free, and Vegan Friendly ingredients;

Spongellé®'s Proprietary delivery system; and

Compact & travel friendly design

"Our guests are looking for simple, effective ways to maintain their smooth results between visits," said Katie Mullen, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "The Aloe Body Buffer brings together exfoliation, cleansing, and our signature EWC SLOW® hair growth minimizer in one easy step, making it even more convenient to care for skin at home."

The Spongellé® for EWC SLOW Aloe Buffer retails for $16.50 and will be available on waxcenter.com and at European Wax Center locations nationwide.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

