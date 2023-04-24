European Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market to 2031: Players Include Cargill, General Mills, GNC, Herbalife Nutrition and Ingredion

Apr 24, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Consumer Gender, Sales Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European weight loss and weight management diet market was valued at $40,875.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising availability of novel diets and organic food and the growing awareness of weight.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Cargill Incorporated
- General Mills Incorporation
- GNC
- Herbalife Nutrition
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kellogg Company
- Kraft Foods Inc.
- Medifast Inc
- Nestle SA
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- Pepsico Inc.
- Weight Watchers Inc.
This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire Europe weight loss and weight management diet and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe weight loss and weight management diet in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Consumer Gender, Sales Channel, and Country.
Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Meals
- Low-carb/sugar Products
- Low-salt Products
- Low-fat Products
- Low-Calorie Sweeteners
- Meal Replacements
- Organic Food
- Beverages
- Herbal Tea
- Diet Soft Drinks
- Slimming Water
- Other Low-Calorie Beverages
- Supplements
- Protein Supplements
- Fiber Supplements
- Green Tea Extract
- Conjua Acid Linoleic Acid
Based on Consumer Gender, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Male Consumers
- Female Consumers
By Sales Channel, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmacies
- Online Channels
- Other Sales Channels
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
