European Wellness and Heidelberg University Revolutionize Down Syndrome Research, Moving into Neurodevelopmental and Neurodegenerative Studies

News provided by

European Wellness Biomedical Group

05 Sep, 2023, 01:43 ET

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A ground-breaking research collaboration between European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), through its subsidiaries European Wellness Academy (EWA) and Baden R&D Laboratories (Baden), and Heidelberg's Institute of Anatomy and Cell Biology has yielded new insights into the distinct neuroanatomy and neuropsychology of Down syndrome (DS). The studies promise a paradigm shift in developing personalized rehabilitation strategies and care programs.

In a pivotal study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience (doi: 10.1002/brb3.3186), researchers Dr. Osama Hamadelseed, Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Michelle Wong, and Prof. Dr. Thomas Skutella synthesized data from 84 studies spanning from 1977 to 2022. Their findings challenge the conventional view of DS as a homogenous group, revealing unique neuroanatomic changes linked to language and memory deficits that emphasize the need for tailored care approaches.

"Individualized assessment of neuroanatomical landmarks and cognitive skills is paramount for developing effective intervention strategies," commented Heidelberg University's Head of Neuroanatomy, Prof. Dr. Thomas Skutella.

A second study, published in Brain and Behavior (doi: 10.1002/brb3.3186), delved into the link between cognitive capabilities and brain volume variations in DS using MRI and psychological evaluations. The findings underscore the connection between cognitive functions, language skills, and altered brain volumes in DS, offering insights into early intervention and rehabilitation management.

"This insight could drive early intervention strategies and contribute to designing effective rehabilitation management protocol," stated Dr. Osama Hamadelseed.

These studies represent a significant leap forward in understanding DS and related neurodevelopmental disorders, with the potential to redefine care strategies for individuals with DS, ushering in a new era of personalized support and improved quality of life.

EWBG, globally acclaimed for innovations spanning stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, biological regenerative medicine, and more, are working closely with Heidelberg University, Germany's oldest university and a bastion of scientific research in Europe, on various joint research projects, including on autism, global developmental delay, and neurodegenerative disorders.

EWBG chairman and scientist, Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, a Senator of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), has reaffirmed his continuous commitment to creating sustainable growth through strategic international collaborations in bio-regenerative medicine.

European Wellness Academy

EWA, a CPD authorized body and academic arm of EWBG, offers premium training and development in cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. Its core academic team comprises qualified MDs, immunologists, and scientists with numerous international affiliations and accreditations.

Baden R&D Laboratories

Baden, with branches in Germany and Asia, serves as EWBG's R&D arm. Equipped with world-class facilities and an experienced team of experts, Baden is a leading provider in bioregenerative research and development.

Heidelberg University

Established in 1386, Heidelberg University is Germany's oldest university and a renowned research powerhouse in Stem Cell Research & Immunology in Europe. With 56 Nobel Laureates associated with the institution, Heidelberg University boasts an illustrious history.

Brandon John
media@european-wellness.com

SOURCE European Wellness Biomedical Group

Also from this source

European Wellness unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit Tianyou, um Bildung, Forschung und Entwicklung sowie das Gesundheitswesen in China auszuweiten

European Wellness firma un memorando de entendimiento con Tianyou

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.