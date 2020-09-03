European Woodfree Paper Forecasts 2020: Detailed Analysis and Forecasts by Sub-Grade and Country
Sep 03, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Woodfree Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Woodfree Paper Market service provides detailed analysis and forecasts by sub-grade and country.
The European Woodfree Paper Market service comprises:
- Tri-annual European Woodfree Paper Market forecast reports
- Access to the subscriber information and support service
- Ad-hoc updates for subscribers
The European Woodfree Paper Market forecasts are published three times per annum (in April/May, July/August, December/January), focusing on Western Europe and Eastern Europe, giving specific market information on Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Iberia and Other, as well as Eastern/Central Europe (new-EU).
Data/analyses covered include:
- Demand
- Imports
- Exports
- Mill Shipments
- Mill Capacity
- Mill Operating Ratios
- Prices
- Leading Suppliers
- Delivery Times
- Mill Integration
- Papermakers' Converting Margins
For the following paper grades:
- Coated Woodfree Sheets
- Coated Woodfree Reels
- Uncoated Woodfree Cutsize
- Uncoated Woodfree Folio Sheets
- Uncoated Woodfree Reels
Key Topics Covered:
1. Forecast Summary: Data
1.1. Forecast - Cycle Dynamics
1.2. Forecast - Long-Term Trend
1.3. Demand: Demand Drivers
1.4. Demand: Sub-Grade Forecast
1.5. Demand: Regional Focus
2. Capacity
2.1. Forecast Capacity Overview
2.2. Capacity Projections, CWF - tonnage details
2.3. Capacity Projections, CWF - Other Europe
2.4. Capacity Projections, UWF - tonnage details
2.5. Capacity Projections, UWF - Others
2.6. Investment Details - Listing of Plans
3. Supply-Demand Balance
3.1. Delivery Lead Times
3.2. Quarterly Operating Ratios
3.3. Annual Operating Ratios
3.4. Supply-Demand Outlook (Base vs. Forecast)
3.5. Cut-size Papers - Demand Supply
4. Leading Suppliers
4.1. Consolidation - Leading Companies
4.2. Cut-Size Leading Companies
5. Trade
5.1 Trade Forecast - Exports
5.2 Trade Forecast - Imports
6. Prices & Margins
6.1. Papermakers' Costs
6.2. Papermakers' Converting Margins
6.3. Paper Price Forecast
6.4. Paper and Pulp Prices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ik0i7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets