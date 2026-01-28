Europe's Best Universities Revealed

News provided byQS Quacquarelli Symonds
Jan 28, 2026, 05:00 ET
Oxford crowned top, Ireland & Portugal among most improved & four new entries in the top-50
LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe.
The University of Oxford is crowned #1 for the first time since 2024. ETH Zurich drops to second and UCL and Imperial are joint third. This edition features 950+ universities from across Europe, including some 290 debuts.
|
Top--10
|
2026
|
2025
|
1
|
3
|
University of Oxford
|
UK
|
2
|
1
|
ETH Zurich
|
Switzerland
|
=3
|
5
|
UCL
|
UK
|
=3
|
2
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
5
|
4
|
University of Cambridge
|
UK
|
6
|
6
|
The University of Edinburgh
|
UK
|
7
|
8
|
King's College London
|
UK
|
8
|
9
|
Université PSL
|
France
|
9
|
7
|
The University of Manchester
|
UK
|
10
|
10
|
EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne
|
Switzerland
QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS Europe rankings remain an essential tool for benchmarking academic excellence and supporting students, scholars and institutions in their decision-making."
Highlights
- UK: Most represented overall and holds seven of the top--10, including Oxford which rises to #1 for first time since 2024
- France: Université PSL rises to eighth and excels in Papers per Faculty and International Research Network
- Germany: 12 top-50 universities in Faculty to Student Ratio, with TUM leading as Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München rises back into the top-20 and KIT enters top-50.
- Switzerland: Despite ETH dropping to second, only the UK has more universities in the top-10. University of Geneva enters top-50. Switzerland is Europe's best top-performer in International Faculty
- Ireland: Among the most improved with Portugal, with six of last year's eight universities rising. Four debut. UCD enters top-50
- Italy: Fouth most represented country, with 14 debuts and four institutions retaining their positions in the top-100
- Spain: Seven in 10 universities from last year improve in Academic Reputation as institutions score high in Exchange Students
- Netherlands: 10 top-100 universities means only UK and Germany have more, while Delft University of Technology climbs to 11th
- Nordics: Sweden is one of six countries with a top-20 university, with Lund at 12th. Aarhus re-enters the top-50 for Denmark for the first time since 2024.
- Czechia is the only Eastern European country represented among the top 100, with Charles University placing 92nd.
- Turkey: Second most represented country. Its premier institution, Koç University, rises to 143rd.
