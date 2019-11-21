Europe's Building Automation Systems Market, 2018-2019 & 2025F - Innovation Scouting, IoT-enabled Solutions, Intelligent PAAS Solutions & Integration of Product Lines Present Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European building automation systems (BAS) market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 2.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The key factors for growth are energy-efficiency requisites aiding BAS adoption and European and national regulatory plans led by Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) and Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) to boost the energy performance of buildings and help the EU reach its 20% energy efficiency target by 2020. The regulatory push will reinforce governments to adopt possible strategies to improve energy efficiency at all stages of the energy chain.

The European Commission has proposed an update to EED including a 30% energy-efficiency target by 2030 and binding renewable energy target of 32% by 2030. These regulatory drivers will have a direct impact on the BAS market throughout the forecast period. Brownfield and greenfield opportunities for the new and existing building stock and transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and the cloud are also likely to drive the BAS and building energy management markets.



The European Commission estimates that the European building stock's energy needs account for approximately 40% of the total energy generated in Europe. The building stock's energy-intensive nature is a prime motive supporting the development of a smarter and more efficient building infrastructure for which BAS is considered a prerequisite asset.

The market has been transitioning from the traditional BAS with the core control and automation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to encompassing intelligent networking of all systems in buildings such as lighting, fire, access and safety, and facilities management. The main aim is to seamlessly integrate them to overall building management and optimization. The main evolution is in buildings being smarter, interactive, and energy-efficient. Occupancy comfort is the main focus of building automation and energy management.



The convergence of technologies will continue to change the market dynamics of the BAS market by reducing operating and infrastructure costs and improving the financial optimization of buildings.



Research Scope



The study includes revenue forecasts at a European and regional level, market drivers and restraints, technology trends, application market forecasts, channel analysis, competitive analysis, and identification of growth opportunities. The regional analysis breaks the market into Germany, the UK, Italy, Iberia, France, Benelux, Nordics, and the Rest of Europe.



Research Highlights



The study assesses and discusses the companies that performed well in 2018 and regulatory and construction trends at a regional level and key end-user segments. Some companies considered for the study include Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Kieback& Peter, Sauter, Regin Controls, and Priva.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What are the risks and uncertainties affecting growth?

Which application market is growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the various factors affecting the pricing of the controller and BAS software in the European BAS market and pricing trends?

What are the sales channels adopted in the European BAS market?

What are the factors influencing the growth of the BAS market across various regions in Europe and to what extent?

and to what extent? What is the competitive landscape of the European BAS market?

Companies Mentioned



Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Kieback & Peter

Priva

Regin Controls

Sauter

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Findings - Emerging Technology Roadmap

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

BAS Communication Protocols

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Distribution Channels

BAS Route to Market

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total BAS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total BAS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total BAS Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the European BAS Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovation Scouting

Growth Opportunity 2 - IoT-enabled Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Intelligent PAAS Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integration of Product Lines

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Market Analysis - Germany



8. Market Analysis - UK



9. Market Analysis - Italy



10. Market Analysis - Iberia



11. Market Analysis - France



12. Market Analysis - Benelux



13. Market Analysis - Nordic Region



14. Market Analysis - Rest of Europe (RoE)



15. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

16. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms

List of Companies in Others

List of Exhibits

