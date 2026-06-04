Europe's Early Heatwave Raises Safety Concerns for Tourists and Travel Insurance Considerations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans begin their summer travel abroad, an early-season heatwave is driving record-shattering high temperatures across Western Europe. In parts of France, temperatures are climbing 50 degrees above the seasonal average, while in England, temperatures are topping 95 degrees.

If sustained throughout the summer, this can create growing challenges across major tourism destinations such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, many of which lack the infrastructure to manage prolonged heatwaves, including consistent access to air conditioning.

Squaremouth, a travel insurance marketplace, emphasizes the importance of securing appropriate travel insurance protection amid these dangerous conditions.

Why Travel Insurance Matters During Extreme Heat

Strong medical coverage is especially critical, as heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke can require urgent care while abroad, where your primary health insurance or Medicare does not cover you.

The current conditions are already creating dangerous situations for travelers, as tourists have been seeking relief in off-limit or unsafe water sources as extreme heat intensifies across popular destinations during peak travel season.

Key Travel Insurance Protections During a Heatwave

Emergency Medical Coverage : Can cover hospital visits, urgent care, and treatment for heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke while traveling internationally. Waiver coverage for pre-existing conditions may be available when insurance is purchased within 21 days of the initial trip deposit.

: Can cover hospital visits, urgent care, and treatment for heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke while traveling internationally. Waiver coverage for pre-existing conditions may be available when insurance is purchased within 21 days of the initial trip deposit. Medical Evacuation Coverage : Provides transport to appropriate medical facilities if local care is limited, unavailable, or overwhelmed.

: Provides transport to appropriate medical facilities if local care is limited, unavailable, or overwhelmed. Travel Delay Coverage : Reimburses additional expenses incurred when travel plans are disrupted, including delays caused by extreme weather and other covered events.

: Reimburses additional expenses incurred when travel plans are disrupted, including delays caused by extreme weather and other covered events. Trip Interruption Coverage : Helps recover non-refundable costs if a trip must be cut short due to illness or emergency.

: Helps recover non-refundable costs if a trip must be cut short due to illness or emergency. Emergency Assistance Services : 24/7 support for medical referrals, coordination of care, and emergency travel logistics abroad.

"Extreme temperatures during the summer are one of the most underestimated travel risks," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "When temperatures climb this high, even healthy travelers can find themselves needing urgent medical care in a country where their regular insurance won't cover them."

As peak summer travel unfolds, extreme heat is emerging as a growing driver of medical emergencies and travel disruptions across Europe, making comprehensive travel insurance more important than ever.

To find the best policy for summer travel, compare policies on squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.4 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth