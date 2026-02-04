Eutelsat Network Solutions Names General Jim Slife as New Board Member and Elects Jill Singer Chair of the Board

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eutelsat Network Solutions, the company that empowers the U.S. government and its allies to connect confidently, announced the appointment of retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Jim Slife to its Board of Directors and the election of Jill Singer as Chair of the Board.

Eutelsat Network Solutions is a wholly owned, independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat, a global connectivity provider and the world's only GEO–LEO satellite operator.

"Jim Slife brings unparalleled experience in global defense operations, acquisitions and strategic planning, while Jill Singer provides extraordinary experience and leadership to our board at this pivotal moment for Eutelsat Network Solutions," said President & CEO Ian Canning. "Their combined expertise strengthens our mission to deliver trusted, resilient connectivity to the U.S. government and allied partners worldwide."

Gen. Jim Slife, Government Security Committee (GSC) Chair – Jim joins the board as Chair of the Proxy GSC. He brings expertise from his more than 35 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. He concluded his distinguished career as Vice Chief of Staff, the service's second-highest-ranking officer. In that role, he helped shape Air Force strategy and oversaw a $215 billion annual budget supporting more than 600,000 personnel.

Jim has also held senior leadership positions across the U.S. Special Operations Command. He has played a central role in executive leader development, succession planning and global engagement, and was responsible for managing the executive development and preparation of 228 Air Force general officers for roles of increasing responsibility.

Jim brings extensive experience in continuity of operations planning, internal controls and government relations. He led high-visibility responses to catastrophic events and natural disasters and oversaw continuity planning for some of the Department of Defense's most complex and sensitive missions.

Jill Singer, Chair of the Board – Jill, a nationally recognized leader in government technology and national security, currently leads AT&T's business activities for the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Intelligence Community and the White House. She oversees a global workforce delivering strategic technology solutions and professional services focused on network transformation, infrastructure modernization, wireless communications and advanced technical capabilities.

Jill Singer succeeds the late aerospace and defense leader Pamela Drew, who was board Chair through the merger of Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc. This decision recognizes the valuable contributions Jill has made during her four years of service on the Board.

"We are also deeply mindful of the legacy of Pamela Drew, whose leadership, commitment and vision guided us into our current era as Eutelsat Network Solutions," said Canning.

Jill's more than 30 years of government and industry experience include serving as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the National Reconnaissance Office, Deputy CIO of the Central Intelligence Agency and Director of the Diplomatic Telecommunications Service at the U.S. Department of State.

Jill's non-profit background includes service on the Board of Trustees for the University of West Florida and the Governing Board of the International Spy Museum.

