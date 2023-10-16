EV Charging Cable Market to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Fuel emission and efficiency regulations driving adoption of EVs and chargers drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EV charging cable market is estimated to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.86%. The EV charging cable market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer EV charging cable market are ABB Ltd., Besen International Group Co. Ltd, BorgWarner Inc., BRUGG GROUP AG, Dyden Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Guangdong OMG Transmitting Technology Co. Ltd., HUBER PLUS SUHNER AG, Inteplast Group, KEBA Group AG, Lapp Holding SE, Leoni AG, Manlon Polymers, Nexans SA, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, SINBON Electronics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and AG Electrical Technology Co. Ltd). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EV Charging Cable Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • ABB Ltd. - The company offers EV charging cable such as TAC-cable T2-T2 7m 1P 32A EV charging cable.
  • Besen International Group Co. - The company offers EV charging cable such as AC EV charging cable TYPE2. 
  • Ltd, BorgWarner Inc - The company offers EV charging cable such as BESEN Type 1 Open End EV charging cable.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 

  • APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The electric vehicle charging cable market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles from countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, and South Korea. Further, countries such as South Korea and China are taking initiatives to lower greenhouse gas emissions by expanding the use of electric vehicles and providing subsidies and incentives.

  • Impactful driver- Fuel emission and efficiency regulations driving adoption of EVs and chargers
  • Key Trend - Increasing EV sales through tax incentives pushing demand for well-built EV charging infrastructure
  • Major Challenges - The emergence of wireless charging of EVs

 Market Segmentation

  • The private charging segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The private segment of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging cable is also known as the residential end-user segment. Generally, consumers choose to charge their car at night because it takes 8-10 hours to fully charge the battery. More models of electric vehicle charging cables are now available owing to expanded residential demand for overnight charging. Also, this leads to the entry of new market players into the segment and an upsurge in the availability of various electric vehicle charging cables.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 19,024.88 million. 

The EV charging adapter market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 25.08% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,318.88 million. 

EV Charging Cable Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.86%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

28.05

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

