EV Connect and General Motors to Enhance Charging Experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure that drivers of the Chevrolet Bolt EV have a more seamless charging experience in the United States, EV Connect today announced a collaboration with General Motors. With 6,000 charge ports under contract through its EV Cloud, EV Connect is the largest open platform in the country. As a part of the collaboration, EV Connect will help GM improve Chevrolet Bolt EV drivers' charging experience with dynamic charge station data, including insights on station status.

"To achieve our vision of a world with zero emissions and to improve the EV driver experience, we are working towards a frictionless customer solution for EVs and chargers," said Doug Parks, General Motors vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs. "By collaborating with EV Connect, we are continuing our efforts to remove obstacles for drivers looking to charge their EV on the go."

The EV Connect Network, and the EV Cloud platform on which it runs, delivers an innovative cloud-based software platform for managing networks of EV charging stations, their interaction with utilities, and the overall driver experience. The collaboration with GM will help Chevrolet Bolt EV owners get real-time updates on the status of the chargers, as well as help to provide a seamless charging experience from the driver to the network manager.

"The only thing more powerful than having many EV charging stations available is having them networked together," said Jordan Ramer, founder and CEO of EV Connect. "For society to fully realize all the benefits of EVs, we have to reduce range and charging anxiety by giving drivers access to charging and information about chargers, no matter where they travel. It's a pleasure to collaborate with General Motors on this initiative to make EV charging for GM customers seamless and simple."

Real-time charge station data received from EV Connect will enhance future versions of the myChevrolet app1. As the charging network provides new information, real-time data on charge station health will indicate if a charging station is working, available, and compatible with the Chevrolet Bolt EV, offering a one-stop shop for all range and charging data before or during a trip.

EV Connect expects to finalize the terms of its collaboration and agreement with General Motors during the third quarter of 2019.

About

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Holden, Baojun , Wuling and Jiefang brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven , its personal mobility brand, can be found at http://www.gm.com .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. The world's largest companies from enterprise, to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and on LinkedIn and Facebook .

1Available on select Apple and Android devices. Service availability, features and functionality vary by vehicle, device and the plan you are enrolled in. User terms apply. Device data connection required. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

