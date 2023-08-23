EV Connect Assembles Industry Leaders to Deliver NEVI-Compliant EV Charging Solutions

A network of more than thirteen NEVI-compliant partners and the EV Connect NEVI Software Package take the complexity out of deploying EV charging networks.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help U.S. states leverage the five billion dollars in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure funding, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its ecosystem of partners eligible to serve charging network owners and operators participating in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure ( NEVI ) Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation. In collaboration with its extensive network of NEVI-compliant solution partners and service providers, EV Connect will deliver comprehensive, industry-leading EV charging for state-level transportation initiatives.

With a network of more than ten NEVI-compliant partners coupled with the EV Connect NEVI Software Package, those looking to tap into NEVI funds can leverage an ecosystem of industry veterans to remove the complexity of deploying EV charging networks.

With its NEVI Software Package , EV Connect delivers on the stringent standards set by the NEVI Program to ensure that the funding provides interoperable charging networks that facilitate data collection, access, and reliability. The goal of the $5 billion program is to deploy DC Fast Charging infrastructure strategically, and eligible projects can offset up to 80% of qualifying expenses through NEVI grants. To help states meet the rigorous program criteria, including charging experience, uptime, reporting, and cybersecurity, NEVI participants can now easily work with the leading companies in the charging industry ecosystem, including:

Financing partners like Luminace provide the capital resources required to fund the expansion of charging infrastructure, including site development at large destination charging hubs and customer-owned host sites across the U.S.

Infrastructure equipment providers such as Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, supply electrical switchgear and panels for resilient microgrids and grid reliability.

Installation contractors like those available through Qmerit which make installation seamless and streamline charging station deployment.

Hardware manufacturers with OCPP and NEVI-compliant hardware, such as ABB E-Mobility, BTC POWER, FreeWire, Tritium, and Zerova, deliver performance with high-quality charging stations.

Operations and maintenance specialists like InCharge Energy, Pearce, and Qmerit, ensure charging network reliability and deliver on the 97% uptime guarantee.

specialists like , , and , ensure charging network reliability and deliver on the 97% uptime guarantee. EV Connect provides the leading data-driven software platform that brings the entire ecosystem together–from station owners and site hosts to O&M partners and utilities–and provides seamless coordination to manage all aspects of EV charging to deliver an outstanding driver experience.

In September 2022, the Federal Highway Administration approved Hawaii's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, granting the state access to $2.6 million of NEVI funding in FY2022. Under the charter of a public benefit company mandated to form reliable and enduring partnerships with public institutions for the state of Hawaii, alongside hardware provider Tritium, EV Connect was selected as the charging management solution provider in what was among the first such deployments funded and installed under the NEVI program. Since then, the EV Connect charging management solution has been deployed as part of NEVI-supported charging projects in Colorado, Hawaii, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The EV Connect platform delivers the charging network management features required for compliance with NEVI mandates, including data accessibility for advanced reporting and API capabilities; remote charger monitoring for detailed insights into diagnostic data, charging session, and connector usage; multilingual, ADA compliant mobile app; transparent pricing; data privacy and PCI payment security; and ensuring reliable charging experiences even when internet connectivity is temporarily unavailable. The platform also includes network branding options through a NEVI-compliant white label platform and driver app, which allows NEVI participants to maintain brand identities without cumbersome and costly customization work.

The EV Connect NEVI Software Package delivers charger interoperability through OCPP 2.0.1 and enables network roaming through OCPI 2.2.1. The system is also ready for Plug and Charge operation under the ISO 15118 standard, as well as advanced features such as bi-directional charging, heightened security, standardized station screen messaging, advanced remote diagnostics, and more. EV Connects is committed to preserving compatibility and interoperability through open standards to ensure flexibility long after station deployment. As the digital connective tissue between the many ecosystem partners, EV Connect has become the partner of choice for NEVI participants.

"The NEVI program plays to our strengths as a pioneer in EV charging infrastructure, and we are particularly proud to be a charging station provider to offer a fully compliant Build America, Buy America solution that is not only assembled in the US but is made of more than 55% US components," said Bob Stojanovic, Senior Vice President of ABB E-mobility for North America. "Beyond charging stations, we can provide essential services via our InCharge Energy partnership. Along with companies like EV Connect, ABB E-mobility is serving the entire EV charging ecosystem with advanced and reliable EV charging solutions that can deliver 97% uptime with a well-planned service level agreement."

"BTC POWER boasts a rich history of enthusiasm, pride, and collaboration within the North American EV landscape for over a decade. Our enthusiasm and pride extend to our Buy America and Gen4 product lines, further amplified by the NEVI funding that fuels the expansion of the eMobility movement," said Michael Wagner, Chief Operating Officer of BTC POWER. "With the support of trusted partners, we have positioned ourselves at the intersection of innovation and dependability. We are driving eMobility progress, embodying our commitment to excellence, and boldly leading the charge into the future with a 97% uptime exhibited in the field."

"At EV Connect, we are driven by a dedication to innovation and collaboration, with a core mission to simplify the charging experience for everyone from station owners to drivers," said Ram Ambatipudi, SVP of business development at EV Connect. "With long-standing relationships within each of our NEVI-qualified ecosystem partners, we can eliminate almost all the common challenges of EV charging. This model has allowed EV Connect to establish the strong foundation and credibility we have in the marketplace today, and we are making NEVI projects successful alongside our partners."

"Building out ubiquitous electrified transportation is an effort of unprecedented scale, and we are proud to work alongside EV Connect to contribute to the effort," said Scott Harden, Chief Technology Officer for Innovation at Schneider Electric. "As the NEVI programs and others like it help to enable the rapid deployment of EV charging in the United States, Schneider Electric works with partners to ensure that they have the equipment required to deliver the energy to fuel EVs."

"Delivering the greatest impact to US drivers from the NEVI program calls for deep and longstanding industry-wide partnerships," said Jane Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Tritium. "As the first fast charger manufacturer to offer a NEVI-compliant product solution, Tritium has been proud to move the industry forward. Our partnership with EV Connect in Hawaii is a testament to the potential NEVI offers for communities across the country, and we look forward to future opportunities to accelerate the e-mobility transition together."

To learn more about how EV Connect and its partners drive state-level EV adoption with the support of NEVI funding, please visit the EV Connect NEVI landing page .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

