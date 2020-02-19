EV Connect Platform Helps Avista Utilities Make Electric Vehicle Charging Network Switch with Software Update

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure interoperability and avoid software lock-in, EV Connect and Avista Utilities have successfully transitioned public and workplace EV charging stations onto the EV Cloud platform. Avista Utilities selected the EV charging platform from EV Connect because of the open standards support and the ease with which the partial network switch could transition chargers in the utility's Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) program.

"EV Connect enabled us to experiment and successfully switch network providers for EVSE in the field using over-the-air (OTA) updates," said Rendall Farley, Manager of Electric Transportation at Avista Utilities. "This demonstrates how charging equipment based on open communication standards is key to enabling plug-and-play operation and switchover with different network providers in the industry, thereby reducing operational and financial risks of owning and maintaining EVSE."

Since 2016, Avista Utilities has deployed over 400 EV charge connectors across a combination of residential, workplace, fleet, and multiple-unit dwelling sites, as well as seven DC fast-charging sites. As part of this migration, Avista successfully transitioned 15 of its Level-2 networked charging stations to EV Connect's EV Cloud. By moving to EV Connect, Avista Utilities can add, monitor, and manage a greater variety of charge station hardware providers through a single interface. With the EV Connect platform, Avista also has access to insights into the performance, uptime, usage profiles, and electricity demands of its EV stations and can take advantage of the platform's industry-leading adaptability.

"Utilities and other organizations that deploy charging station networks based on open standards have the flexibility to evaluate which software provider offers the features that suit their needs best, and complete a network management provider switch without replacing the chargers they've already acquired," said Jordan Ramer, CEO of EV Connect. "We look forward to supporting Avista Utilities as it scales its EV charging infrastructure in the future. This transition will make the management of EV charging assets not only easier and more flexible but provide the insights and control required to manage energy demand."

For more information about turnkey EV charging programs for electric utilities, please visit the EV Connect website .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the home of the most innovative, robust, and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities, and the driver experience. The world's largest companies from enterprise, to hospitality and retail, to universities and government facilities, leverage the EV Connect platform to bring simplicity and flexibility to their EV charging initiatives. Established in 2009, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on twitter @EVConnect and on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 389,000 customers and natural gas to 357,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp . (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com .

Contact:

Technica Communications for EV Connect

Christian Zdebel

christian@technicacommunications.com

SOURCE EV Connect

Related Links

https://www.evconnect.com/

