EV Group Secures Lithography Order from VTT Technical Research Centre for More than Moore Applications

"Lithography plays a vital role in the production process for devices that power our digital society," stated Heini Saloniemi, manager, process engineering, at VTT. "After a thorough product evaluation of lithography coating systems, VTT selected the EVG120 in a competitive tender, with coating uniformity and repeatability of coating thickness among the key evaluation criteria. We look forward to receiving the new EVG120 system, which will enhance our lithography process capabilities and allow us to explore new avenues of research."

The EVG120 automated resist processing system provides reliable and high-quality coating and developing processes in a universal platform. Its versatility and flexibility, as well as its low cost of ownership, makes it an ideal system for research environments where many development projects may be running in parallel, while its high throughput rates enable its use in volume production.

The updated EVG120 platform maintains all industry-leading capabilities of the previous-generation platform, including: compact design for minimal footprint; customizable module configurations for spin and spray coating, developing, bake and chill; EVG's CoverSpin™ technology, which provides optimized coating uniformity of odd-shaped and square substrates; EVG's proprietary OmniSpray® technology for conformal coating of extreme topographies; and wafer-edge handling.

New features on the updated platform include:

Separation of wet processing modules to enable constant conditions chamber to chamber

Integrated chemistry cabinet for resist pumps and bottles (including support for high-viscosity resists), for improved process control and short dispense cycles

New robot handling system that provides the highest reliability and increased throughput

Optional humidity and temperature control for constant environmental conditions

"As the leading research institute in Finland, VTT has a strong global network of industry partners throughout the world to transform breakthrough research into new products and services in renewable energy, health care, smart industry and smart city, as well as beyond. EVG is working tirelessly to support our key customers such as VTT in these endeavors," stated Thomas Wagenleitner, product management director at EV Group. "As part of that effort, we have leveraged more than 20 years of experience in resist processing to drive continuous improvements to our industry benchmark EVG120 platform. This allows us to enable even greater levels of coating performance for our customers at a lower cost of ownership, which is critical for both production fabs and research labs at the cutting edge of technology like VTT."

More information about the EVG120 automated resist processing system can be found at: https://www.evgroup.com/en/products/lithography/photolithography/coaters_developers/evg120/.

About VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd is one of the leading research and technology organisations in Europe. VTT has a national mandate in Finland. We use our research and knowledge to provide expert services for our domestic and international customers and partners. We serve both private and public sectors. We have 75 years' experience supporting our clients' growth with top-level research and science-based results. We develop new smart technologies, profitable solutions and innovation services. We cooperate with our customers to produce technology for business and build success and well-being for the benefit of society. For more information about the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, please visit http://www.vttresearch.com/.

VTT Memsfab Ltd is a VTT subsidiary company providing low to medium-volume wafer processing services. We focus on MEMS, photonic components and other micro/nano-electronic devices.

Our manufacturing is typically based on established technology platforms co-developed with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. Our services allow you to quickly design and manufacture new components in the same fab, eliminating costly and risky tech-transfer projects. For more information on VTT Memsfab, please visit https://www.vttmemsfab.fi/.

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.

Contacts:

Clemens Schütte David Moreno Director, Marketing and Communications Principal EV Group Open Sky Communications Tel: +43 7712 5311 0 Tel: +1.415.519.3915 E-mail: Marketing@EVGroup.com E-mail: dmoreno@openskypr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ev-group-secures-lithography-order-from-vtt-technical-research-centre-for-more-than-moore-applications-300648308.html

SOURCE EV Group

Related Links

http://www.evgroup.com

