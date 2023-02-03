EV Magazine LIVE is nearly upon us

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the EV Magazine LIVE events series, with the inaugural event, EV Magazine LIVE - The Future of EV, due to kick off in just a couple of hours.

EV Magazine is a new brand, launched in October, covering all things electric vehicles, connected car, and more.

It is more than just a magazine though, the new publication will bring together executives from all over the world through the EV Alliance, webinars, Top 10 and Top 100 supplements, virtual and in person events, whitepapers, newsletters, and so much more.

The inaugural event will cover the most pressing topics facing the electric vehicle industry to date, from the charging dilemma to the importance of electrification, explore the agenda here .

A handpicked selection of VIPs will be in attendance at the London Transport Museum, and thousands of industry professionals are expected to tune in virtually through our interactive streaming platform, Brella.

Not only will in person delegates get an exclusive tour of the London Transport Museum, unmatched networking and free drinks, they will also get up close to a brand new electric SUV…

AEHRA, the sole sponsor of EV Magazine LIVE, are bringing their brand new electric SUV, and today will be the first time that the SUV has been in the United Kingdom so in person attendees really are in for a treat.

The world-class speaker line-up includes:

Filippo Perini , Chief Design Officer at AEHRA

, Chief Design Officer at AEHRA Alex Gilbert , Head of Energy & Electrification; Commercial Development at Transport for London

, Head of Energy & Electrification; Commercial Development at Transport for Sara Sloman , Chief Strategy Officer at Paythru

, Chief Strategy Officer at Paythru Rodi Basso , Co-Founder & CEO of E1 Series

, Co-Founder & CEO of E1 Series Sam Clarke , Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE

, Chief Vehicle Officer at GRIDSERVE Martin Kearns , Head of E-mobility UK&I at Volvo Trucks

There is still time to secure your virtual tickets, join us for an EVening like no other: https://live.evmagazine.com/register/

SOURCE BizClik