EVA Air, Evergreen Air Cargo Services, and Evergreen Airline Services Corp. Earn IATA CEIV Fresh and Live Animals Certifications

Creating a Comprehensive, High-Quality Air Cargo Network

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air, Evergreen Air Cargo Services (EGAC), and Evergreen Airline Services Corp. (EGAS) which obtained CEIV Lithium Batteries from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in January this year, have once again joined forces to earn dual professional certifications for CEIV Fresh and CEIV Live Animals, becoming one of the few airline systems worldwide to simultaneously hold three accreditations across airline operations, cargo warehousing, and ground handling services. This achievement highlights EVA Air and its affiliated service companies' strong integration capabilities and international-level service quality in special cargo transportation.

EVA Air has now completed four IATA CEIV series certifications—CEIV Pharma, CEIV Lithium Batteries, CEIV Fresh, and CEIV Live Animals—making it one of the very few airlines globally to hold all four at once. The joint certification audit of EVA Air, EGAC, and EGAS further enhances the unified quality and consistency of EVA's cargo operations while reinforcing Taiwan's professional standing in the global air cargo market.

Among the certified companies, EGAC is the first air freight and storage operator in Taiwan to obtain CEIV Fresh certification. Dedicated to precise temperature control and standardized handling for perishable shipments, EGAC ensures full compliance with IATA's highest standards at every stage, from receiving and storage to final delivery. With advanced temperature monitoring and professional staff training, EGAC safeguards product integrity and supports Taiwan's agricultural and fishery exports with a reliable cold-chain logistics network, connecting local producers to global markets.

In the field of live animal transport, EVA Air and EGAS work closely to extend professional cargo standards to passenger pet transportation, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for animals in transit. Recently, to celebrate the 64th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Houston and Taipei and the 10th anniversary of EVA Air's Taipei–Houston route, the Houston Zoo donated a male Bongo antelope to the Taipei Zoo. EVA Air will be responsible for the intercontinental transport, showcasing its professionalism and dedication to wildlife conservation.

Transporting fresh cargo and live animals involves multiple operational stages and stringent safety requirements. EVA Air, EGAC, and EGAS adhere to consistent, rigorous procedures to maintain stability and reliability at every stage. Moving forward, EVA Air will continue to collaborate closely with EGAC and EGAS to deliver safe, reliable, and high-quality air cargo services for customers worldwide.

About EVA Air

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

About EGAS

Evergreen Airline Services Corporation (EGAS) was established in 1990 with a team committed to safe operations and superior customer service, EGAS has now achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14064-1, and ISO 45001 certifications, as well as four IATA CEIV certifications (Fresh, Live animals, Lithium Batteries and Pharma) and ISAGO certifications. Services include the loading/unloading, handling and warehousing luggage, cargo and mail, aircraft interior and exterior cleaning, and laundry cleaning services. In 2025, EGAS provides services to 38 airlines flying to/from Taiwan, including EVA Air, at Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei Song-Shan Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport and Taichung International Airport.

About EGAC

Evergreen Air Cargo Services Corporation (EGAC) was established in 2000. Services include air cargo terminal services of general cargo, planeside release cargo, express cargo, cooler and freezer cargo, dangerous goods, valuable cargo, and document services and handling. EGAC's adoption of the three IATA CEIV certifications (Fresh, Live animals and Lithium Batteries), ISO 9001 certifications, and was awarded "A" certification by the Transported Asset Protection Association Asia. In 2025, EGAC provides services to 38 airlines, marking the most trusted partner of the leading air cargo terminal at Taoyuan International Airport.

