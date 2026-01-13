EVA Air was Recognized as the 8th Safest Airline Worldwide for 2026 by AirlineRatings.com

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air ranks eighth among AirlineRatings.com's "Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines for 2026". This marks the airline's 13th consecutive year of earning a place among the website's global ratings for the safest airlines worldwide. EVA Air is also the only carrier from Taiwan to be selected among the world's top ten safest airlines, highlighting its long-term commitment and outstanding achievements in flight safety.

Since its founding in 1989, EVA Air has maintained an outstanding safety record with no major accidents. From the beginning, the airline has consistently prioritized flight safety and exceptional service, earning awards and accolades from organizations around the globe year after year.

"Flight safety is the most important and non-negotiable core value of EVA Air," said EVA President Clay Sun. "Being recognized by AirlineRatings.com for 13 consecutive years is the greatest encouragement and honor for all our employees who have consistently upheld a strong safety culture and rigorously implemented standard operating procedures. We will continue to enhance our safety management systems and strengthen risk prevention mechanisms to provide passengers with the safest and most reliable flying experience."

AirlineRatings.com is an internationally recognized aviation rating organization. Its evaluation criteria cover a wide range of stringent indicators, including flight safety records, fleet age, international safety audits, pilot training, maintenance standards, and operational management, ensuring a high level of professionalism and credibility.

The results of the safety evaluation not only affirm EVA Air's efforts in flight safety but also encourage all employees of EVA Air to continue to uphold the highest standards, forge ahead, and continue to move towards the goal of being the safest airline in the world. The airline continues to upgrade and improve its services; these efforts and investments are part of EVA's commitment to making passengers' flying experiences more comfortable and enjoyable. Travelers can learn more about EVA's award-winning services, its global route system and book flights at www.evaair.com.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of nearly 90 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

