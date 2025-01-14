EVA Air Ranks 7th in AirlineRatings' World's Safest Airlines for 2025

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air ranks seventh among AirlineRatings.com's "Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines for 2025". This marks the airline's twelfth consecutive year of earning a place among the website's global ratings for the safest airlines worldwide. The website's comprehensive safety-rating factors include audits from aviation's governing and industry bodies, government reviews, the airline's crash and serious incident record, profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age.

EVA Air ranks seventh among AirlineRatings.com’s “Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines for 2025” and has been renowned in the industry for its excellent flight safety record.

Since its founding in 1989, EVA Air has maintained an impeccable safety record with no major accidents. From the beginning, the airline has consistently prioritized flight safety and exceptional service, earning awards and accolades from organizations around the globe year after year.

"EVA Air has been renowned in the industry for its excellent flight safety record," said EVA President Clay Sun. "This award provides great encouragement and is an honor for every employee. We will continue to uphold the highest flight safety standards, ensuring strict adherence to regulations and procedures across all aspects of flight operations, cabin service, maintenance, and ground handling. This commitment guarantees our passengers enjoy a comfortable and secure flying experience when choosing EVA Air."

The results of the safety evaluation not only affirm EVA Air's efforts in flight safety but also encourage all employees of EVA Air to continue to uphold the highest standards, forge ahead, and continue to move towards the goal of being the safest airline in the world. The airline continues to upgrade and improve its services; these efforts and investments are part of EVA's commitment to making passengers' flying experiences more comfortable and enjoyable. Travelers can learn more about EVA's award-winning services, its global route system and book flights at www.evaair.com.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, with gateways in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

