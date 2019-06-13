Eva Radtke Named Chief Communications Officer of MUFG Americas

In this new position, Radtke will lead the communications function for MUFG Americas, which serves individual, corporate and institutional clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America. She will drive communications strategy for the enterprise as well as the key business segments, including Regional Banking, Wholesale and Investment Banking and Transaction Banking. Radtke will be based in New York and will report to Mike Thom, Chief Corporate Administrative Officer.

"Eva is a proven communications leader with a track record of helping financial services firms articulate their strategies to key stakeholders," said Thom. "Her skills and diverse background in the industry will help MUFG achieve our business and communication goals as the company continues to expand in the U.S. and transform our operating model and culture over the next several years."

Daniel Weidman, MUFG's Head of Corporate Communications in the U.S. since 2015, will remain with the company and serve as a key deputy to Radtke, overseeing a range of corporate communications initiatives.

Radtke joins from BNY Mellon where she most recently served as Chief Communications Officer, overseeing media relations, internal and executive communications, financial communications and content strategy. She led the global communications team, responsible for corporate-level and business communications strategy and helping the firm effectively navigate through a period of significant change. She joined BNY Mellon in 2017 as Global Head of Corporate Communications and was promoted to Chief Communications Officer in January 2018.

From 2004 to 2016, Radtke held a number of senior roles at Credit Suisse, most recently as a Managing Director in Corporate Communications where she was responsible for global Investment Banking communications, financial communications for Credit Suisse Group and executive communications for the Chief Executive Officer. Previously, she was Head of Investor Relations for the Americas Region and Global Head of External Reporting for the Investment Banking Division.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Radtke held client-facing and strategy roles at Deutsche Bank as Director of Business Development for the Corporate and Investment Bank; Prudential Securities as Vice President of Global Equity Research covering brokerage and commercial finance stocks; Salomon Smith Barney as Vice President in the Investment Banking Division, Financial Institutions Group; and Chase Manhattan Bank as an Acquisition Analyst.

Radtke holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business and an undergraduate degree in Psychology and Management from Hofstra University.

