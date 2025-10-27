EVANSVILLE WELCOMES ITS FIRST METRO DINER

Metro Diner's menu is filled with hearty comfort food including loaded omelets served all day, cozy biscuits and gravy, specialty burgers made with 100% Angus beef, and signature entrees like the Iron City Meatloaf—griddle-seared and served with rich brown gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, and green beans. Another guest-favorite is the Fried Chicken & Waffle, featuring half a fried chicken atop a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, paired with the diner's signature sweet-and-spicy sauce. Metro Diner's menu has earned national recognition, including a feature on Guy Fieri's Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, where the guru of good eats raved about the Iron City Meatloaf.

Wyatt's favorite Metro Diner order is the Fried Chicken Benedict, which he describes as "a Southern twist on an old classic. The combination of crispy chicken, flaky biscuit, and creamy hollandaise makes for a satisfying and flavorful start to the day."

A native of Atlanta, Wyatt began his restaurant career waiting tables in college, ultimately joining Metro Diner in 2017 when he opened the Dothan, Alabama location. A proud member of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, Wyatt looks forward to getting to know and getting involved in the Evansville community even more!

Conveniently located near downtown Evansville and major shopping destinations—including Sam's Club and Costco—the new Metro Diner seats 96 guests inside and 24 on the patio. The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., extending hours to 8 p.m. for dinner service in a few weeks.

For more information, call 812-394-7922 or visit www.metrodiner.com.

