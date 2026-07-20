Eve Advances Global Certification Path for Eve 100

Brazil's aviation authority opens consultation with industry stakeholders on updated airworthiness criteria, and Eve applies to begin Type Certificate validation in Europe.

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31) today announced two important milestones in the certification process for the Eve 100, the Company's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft: Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has opened a sectoral consultation process on updated airworthiness criteria for the aircraft, and Eve has applied to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to initiate its Type Certificate validation process.

Together, these developments underscore the momentum behind Eve's broader certification strategy and reinforce the Company's disciplined approach to working with leading aviation authorities across Brazil, the United States and Europe to support future international operations. ANAC's publication of the updated criteria marks another important step in the Eve 100 Type Certification process and contributes to the development of a robust regulatory framework for eVTOLs. Comments can be submitted until August 18.

The updated criteria follow ANAC's publication of the first airworthiness criteria for Eve's eVTOL in November 2024 and include revisions aimed at further harmonization with international certification approaches, including the FAA's guidance for powered-lift aircraft. Eve has been working closely with ANAC to support the development of criteria appropriate for the Eve 100's configuration and for the emerging AAM sector.

"ANAC's consultation with industry stakeholders on the updated airworthiness criteria and our application for EASA Type Certificate validation are important demonstrations of the steady advancement of the Eve 100 certification process," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve. "We value the close technical collaboration with ANAC and the engagement with leading aviation authorities as we advance a comprehensive certification approach for new aircraft technologies. These steps further strengthen our path toward type certification and support our work to bring the Eve 100 to key global markets."

Eve formalized the eVTOL Type Certificate application process with ANAC in February 2022, marking the start of the aircraft's certification journey with the Brazilian civil aviation authority. In 2023, Eve engaged the FAA to pursue a concurrent Type Certificate validation process, supporting alignment among certification authorities for the Eve 100 certification basis and means of compliance. The EASA validation application marks another important milestone in this coordinated certification effort, bringing an additional key aviation authority into the program alongside the FAA, where certification activities are already underway.

Tiago Faierstein, ANAC's Director-President, said: "For ANAC, Advanced Air Mobility is a strategic priority, and Brazil can play an important role, in partnership with leading civil aviation authorities worldwide, in supporting safe and harmonized certification processes. At the same time, we are advancing workstreams to develop standards and regulations to ensure the necessary infrastructure and airspace are in place for this aerial innovation, which will soon be integrated into the civil aviation ecosystem. ANAC recognizes that eVTOLs are here to stay and will remain strongly committed to supporting the development of this sector."

Following the consultation period, which will remain open until August 18, ANAC will review the comments received and assess potential refinements to the criteria. Eve will continue working with ANAC on the Eve 100 certification process, while also supporting alignment with other aviation authorities, including the FAA and EASA, as part of its broader international certification strategy. Next steps with EASA include initial product familiarization activities and further technical discussions.

The proposed airworthiness criteria are available here.

Comments can be submitted through the form available here.

Image : Eve Air Mobility & ANAC Photo Library

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to advancing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

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SOURCE Eve Air Mobility