Eve Air Mobility Secures an Order for Up to 16 eVTOL Aircraft from Shearwater Global Capital, Bay Point's Aviation Finance Company

The agreement demonstrates growing demand for advanced air mobility and leasing solutions for eVTOLs.

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a leader in advanced air mobility solutions, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Shearwater Global Capital ("Shearwater"), the aviation finance company of Bay Point is a specialist aviation lender providing asset-based financing to borrowers globally, for up to 16 vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The agreement supports Shearwater's strategy to broaden its aviation finance platform to include emerging asset classes such as advanced air mobility (AAM), reflecting its continued focus on financing solutions for the evolving aviation sector.

The order marks a step in Shearwater's strategy since joining Bay Point in April 2026 as a lessor to invest in transformative aviation technologies, expand its business aviation portfolio, and align with the future of sustainable transportation. As a financial institution focused on aviation investments, Shearwater and Bay Point intend to leverage Eve's industry-leading backlog to offer leasing solutions that will advance air mobility operators access aircraft and accelerate fleet deployment. The companies will also explore additional financing opportunities as demand grows for advanced air mobility and efficient, lower-emissions transportation solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Shearwater to Eve's growing network of customers and partners," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. "We believe advanced air mobility will play an important role in shaping the future of transportation, and we look forward to supporting Shearwater as it offers leasing solutions to the market."

Eve's eVTOL aircraft is designed to deliver an efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric transportation experience. Backed by more than five decades of Embraer's aerospace expertise, Eve's aircraft and service ecosystem are positioned to support operators seeking to introduce advanced air mobility services safely and efficiently.

"This order reflects our confidence in Eve's technology, leadership team, and vision for advanced air mobility," said Chris Miller, managing director – Aviation, Shearwater Global Capital, a Bay Point company. "We believe advanced air mobility will become a global market, and Shearwater intends to play a leading role in supporting that growth through innovative leasing solutions. By leveraging Eve's industry-leading backlog and integrated ecosystem of aircraft and services, we see a compelling opportunity to help operators expand and create long-term value."

The agreement adds to Eve's industry-leading backlog of aircraft commitments from customers and investors worldwide and highlights continued momentum in the advanced air mobility sector and the growing commercial value of its ecosystem.

As the AAM industry advances toward commercialization, Eve continues to work with operators, investors, lessors, and infrastructure partners worldwide to develop practical, scalable use cases that enable safe, efficient, and sustainable air transportation.

Images : Bay Point eVTOL

About Shearwater Global Capital

Shearwater Global Capital, the aviation finance company of Bay Point, is a specialist aviation lender providing asset-based financing to borrowers globally. The firm, founded in 2014 by Chris Miller, focuses on non-bank clients across commercial and private aviation, with deep expertise in pre-delivery financings, special mission aircraft, and older-vintage assets. Shearwater joined Bay Point, an Atlanta-based private credit firm specializing in asset-backed lending across niche markets underserved by traditional lenders, in 2026 to establish a dedicated aviation finance vertical. For more information about Shearwater Global Capital visit www.shearwaterglobal.com and for more information about Bay Point visit www.baypointadvisors.com.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to advancing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

SOURCE Eve Air Mobility