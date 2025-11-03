Eve Air Mobility Expands Middle East Presence with Bahrain Framework Agreement

Framework Agreement with Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications reinforces Eve's commitment to sustainable air mobility and positions the Kingdom as a regional hub for eVTOL innovation.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31) announced a landmark Framework Agreement ("Agreement") with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) of the Kingdom of Bahrain during the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2025, reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable air mobility solutions across the Middle East. The Agreement supports Bahrain's vision to become a pioneer in next-generation mobility.

The partnership with MTT will accelerate the readiness of Bahrain's regulatory, operational and infrastructure ecosystem for eVTOL operations. Key objectives include establishing a sandbox environment to test and refine Advanced Air Mobility systems, developing vertiport infrastructure for safe and scalable eVTOL deployment. The collaboration also emphasizes zero-emission, low-noise operations, and workforce training. Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2028 and expand to international routes by 2029.

"Signing this Framework Agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain represents a historic step in our journey to bring sustainable air mobility to the Middle East," said Johann Bordais, Chief Executive Officer of Eve Air Mobility. "Bahrain's vision to become a hub for innovation and clean transportation aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the way people move in cities and regions sustainably. Together, we are building the foundation for safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible eVTOL operations that will connect communities and unlock new economic opportunities."

"The Agreement with Eve Air Mobility, a globally trusted partner in eVTOL aircraft development, demonstrates Bahrain's firm commitment to establishing the region as a center of excellence for innovation in aviation," said His Excellency the Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. "Together, we are committed to making safe and sustainable aviation a reality for Bahrain, the GCC region and the world."

Eve is evaluating premium shuttle and tourist routes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha, Istanbul, and Manama. These routes will save passengers valuable time and deliver unique mobility experiences for both residents and tourists.

Designed for the region's climate, Eve's eVTOL incorporates features such as advanced UV/IR window protection, microclimate air conditioning and a Lift + Cruise design that minimizes exposure to dust and sand, ensuring reliability and comfort even under extreme conditions.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". Beginning on August 15, 2025, EVE is listed on the Sao Paulo stock exchange (B3) under the symbol "EVEB31". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs, and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

SOURCE Eve Air Mobility