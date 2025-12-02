Eve Air Mobility Selects BETA Technologies as Pusher Motor Supplier.

MELBOURNE, Fla., and S. BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX), (NYSE: EVEXW) has selected BETA Technologies ("BETA") (NYSE: BETA) to supply electric pusher motors for its conforming prototypes and production aircraft.

With a current backlog of 2,800 eVTOLs, Eve is strengthening its supply chain through this collaboration. The agreement represents a potential 10-year opportunity for Beta of up to USD $1 billion and reinforces Eve's commitment to proven technologies and dedication to exceeding mission requirements.

The agreement follows an initial evaluation period in which Eve purchased, tested, and validated the performance of BETA motors in its Engineering Prototype in anticipation of its first flight, which is expected to take place late this year/early 2026.

"Integrating Beta Technologies into our supply chain is a pivotal milestone in advancing our eVTOL program," said Johann Bordais, Chief Executive Officer of Eve Air Mobility. "Their electric motor technology will play a critical role in powering our aircraft during cruise, supporting the maturity of our propulsion architecture as we progress toward entry into service. This collaboration underscores our commitment to working with suppliers who share our rigorous safety standards and deliver proven engineering solutions—driving performance, efficiency, and sustainability as we bring urban air mobility to life."

BETA designs and manufactures its proprietary electric propulsion systems, offering industry-leading power-to-weight ratios and energy-conversion efficiencies. The simple designs feature segment redundancy and significantly fewer parts than traditional aircraft engines, translating into high safety and low cost.

"We're excited to work with Eve Air Mobility and supply our electric propulsion technology to their production program," said BETA's CEO and Founder, Kyle Clark. "Our pusher motors have already proven high performance and reliability in thousands of demanding real-world operations across the globe, and our manufacturing capability will allow us to deliver these systems at scale to support Eve's aircraft. This collaboration is another step in moving electric aviation toward commercialization and adoption."

The selection of BETA Technologies underscores Eve's commitment to selecting as suppliers leading aerospace innovators to power its conforming prototypes and production aircraft. BETA's proven expertise in electric propulsion systems and its commitment to robust, high-performance designs were key factors in this strategic supplier addition.

Through this supplier agreement, BETA joins an elite group of legacy suppliers supporting Eve's development, including U.S.-based leaders such as BAE Systems for batteries, Garmin for avionics, Honeywell Aerospace for external lighting, Intergalactic for thermal management, and Nidec Aerospace for lifter motors.

Eve's eVTOL aircraft uses a lift + cruise configuration with eight dedicated propellers for vertical flight and fixed wings for cruise, with no moving parts in flight. The aircraft features an electric pusher powered by dual electric motors, providing propulsion redundancy and ensuring the highest levels of performance and safety. Additionally, this configuration allows separate systems to be optimized for each flight phase, simplifying maintenance, reducing operational costs, and minimizing the sound footprint.

The company is advancing the current stage of the eVTOL development, which involves a series of comprehensive tests with the prototype to evaluate every aspect of the aircraft's operation and performance, from flight capabilities to safety features.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock and public warrants are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About BETA Technologies

BETA is an aerospace company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the "ALIA CTOL") and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("ALIA VTOL"), more than 83,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 50 sites online across the U.S. and Canada. BETA's intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunity over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about each of BETA and Eve's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on each of BETA and Eve's current objectives, beliefs, and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements.

