Eve Air Mobility Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report, Reinforcing Its Mission to Redefine Urban Transportation

First ESG Report Highlights eVTOL Business Model as a Catalyst for Energy Transition, Urban Connectivity, and the Future of Sustainable Flight

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a global leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and urban air mobility (UAM) solutions, has published its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report outlines Eve's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and demonstrates how its integrated UAM ecosystem supports cleaner transportation, reduced congestion, and more connected cities.

The report reflects Eve's founding belief that urban air mobility represents an opportunity to transform how people move through cities while advancing aviation's transition to a more sustainable future.

"At Eve, sustainability is not a pillar we stand beside; it is the very foundation we build on. This report reflects who we are: a company pioneering the transition to zero-emission air mobility, powered by innovation, driven by purpose, and committed to a future where the skies are accessible, clean, and connected for everyone," said Johann Bordais, chief executive of Eve Air Mobility.

Created from the outset with sustainability at its core, Eve is developing an all-electric eVTOL aircraft expected to produce zero local carbon and particulate emissions during flight, providing a cleaner alternative to traditional aviation and ground transportation in urban environments.

Eve's urban air mobility ecosystem combines three integrated solutions:

eVTOL Aircraft: An all-electric aircraft designed for zero local emissions and low-noise operations.

Eve Vector®: Air traffic management software that enables safe, scalable, and efficient Advanced Air Mobility operations.

Eve TechCare®: Service and support solutions designed to help operators deploy and maintain fleets worldwide.

Together, these solutions are designed to make urban air mobility a practical and sustainable complement to existing transportation networks.

Key ESG Highlights

Environment: Supporting the Energy Transition

Zero-Emission Aircraft: Eve's eVTOL aircraft is powered entirely by electricity and designed for zero local carbon and VOC emissions during operation.

Renewable Energy: Eve's manufacturing operations in Brazil are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Sustainable Manufacturing: The Company's planned production facility will incorporate energy-efficient technologies, water reuse systems, and sustainable waste management practices.

Low Noise Design: Eve's aircraft is engineered for significantly quieter operations than conventional helicopters.

Cleaner Production Processes: Water-based inks will be used during aircraft painting and finishing.

Green Finance Framework: Supports financing aligned with Eve's sustainability objectives and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Social: Connecting Cities and Empowering People

UAM for Everyone: Expanding access to urban air transportation through integration with existing mobility networks.

Great Place to Work® Certified: Recognized in 2024/2025 for fostering an inclusive and high-performing workplace culture.

Equal Employment Workplace: In 2025, Eve's workforce of 210 employees benefited from a balanced mix of genders, experience levels, and backgrounds, supported by approximately 800 Embraer employees.

Community Engagement: Through its partnership with the Embraer Institute, Eve supports education and community development initiatives.

Learning and Development: Employees have access to training programs, language courses, conferences, and postgraduate education support.

Governance: Accountability at the Core

Strong Governance: Eve maintains robust oversight through its Global Anticorruption Policy, Code of Conduct, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights Policy, transparent reporting practices, and active stakeholder engagement.

Eve's Global Market Outlook identified a $280 billion passenger revenue opportunity over the next 20 years, driven by urbanization, increasing congestion, and growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. In some of the world's most congested cities, urban air mobility has the potential to improve connectivity while supporting environmental goals.

Eve's ecosystem is designed to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and lower emissions while providing faster point-to-point urban transportation.

"Every city that integrates urban air mobility into its transportation network is a city that takes a tangible step toward a cleaner, less congested, more connected future. Our Sustainability Report is our commitment in writing to being the company that makes that possible," said Larissa Maraccini, vice president, People, Marketing, Communications and ESG at Eve Air Mobility.

Eve Air Mobility's 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download at Eve Air Mobility. The report was prepared in alignment with leading ESG disclosure frameworks and reflects Eve's commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

SOURCE Eve Air Mobility