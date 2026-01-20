Eve Air Mobility Secures $150 Million Financing to Accelerate eVTOL Development

Investor confidence remains strong as Eve accelerates certification and commercialization with high liquidity

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a global leader in the development of next-generation electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) solutions, has secured $150 million in debt financing from a syndicate of leading financial institutions. The 5-year loan included Itau, Banco do Brasil, Citibank, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, underscoring strong market confidence in Eve's vision and long-term strategy.

"This successful debt raise represents a significant milestone for Eve and a strong endorsement of our leadership in shaping the future of urban air mobility," said Eduardo Couto, chief financial officer at Eve Air Mobility. "The confidence of large banks reinforces our commitment to delivering a fully integrated eVTOL ecosystem. This financing provides long-term resources necessary to accelerate development, advance certification, and execute our strategic roadmap through 2028 and beyond."

The proceeds will support Eve's research and development, including the integration of its eVTOL aircraft into a comprehensive urban air mobility ecosystem. This funding accelerates technological progress and strengthens partnerships with infrastructure providers and regulatory bodies. With these resources, the Company can advance aircraft certification and commercialization while ensuring compliance with global aviation standards. This transaction enhances Eve's capacity to meet rising global demand for sustainable, low-emission transportation and enables scalable operations in key urban markets.

With this transaction, Eve's total funding now reaches $1.2 billion, reaffirming its status as one of the best-capitalized companies in the emerging eVTOL market.

The Company recently completed the first flight of its full-scale engineering prototype at Embraer's test facility in Brazil, marking a critical step toward commercialization. This successful hover validates key systems, including fly-by-wire controls and energy management, and initiates a robust test campaign planned for 2026.

Eve Air Mobility continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the United States' Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. With a growing network of suppliers, customers, and strategic partners, Eve is not only delivering innovative solutions but also shaping the future of urban air mobility. As one of the leading OEMs in the sector, Eve's collaborative approach ensures that its technology and services are deeply embedded in the U.S. market, creating a strong foundation for sustainable growth and operational readiness across the entire Urban Air Mobility value chain.

