AirX Signs Firm Order Agreement with Eve Air Mobility for Two eVTOL Aircraft

Order agreement adds flexibility with options for 48 more Eve eVTOLs as Japan based AirX scales Urban Air Mobility services

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX) (NYSE: EVEXW) (B3: EVEB31), a global leader in the development of next-generation electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) solutions, has signed its second binding order with Tokyo-based, AirX, a leading Japanese provider of innovative air mobility services. The binding order includes the purchase of up to 50 eVTOL aircraft. This agreement marks a significant step toward advancing sustainable urban air mobility solutions in Japan.

"Our first agreement in Asia-Pacific, achieved in partnership with AirX in Japan, is more than a milestone; it launches a new era that will redefine urban mobility," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer at Eve Air Mobility. "Asia-Pacific is poised to help lead the global transformation toward sustainable air transportation, and together we are pioneering solutions that will redefine how cities connect, move, and thrive. This partnership is a bold step toward a cleaner, smarter future for generations to come."

Under the terms of the agreement, AirX will integrate Eve's cutting-edge eVTOL aircraft into its operations, supporting the company's vision to offer efficient, zero-emission transportation alternatives for urban and regional travel. The initial two aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2029, with the potential for further expansion as demand for advanced air mobility grows.

"We are excited to partner with Eve Air Mobility to bring next-generation air transportation to Japan," said Kiwamu Tezuka, founder and chief executive officer at AirX. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and positions AirX at the forefront of the evolving air mobility market."

Eve Air Mobility's eVTOL aircraft are designed to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation, leveraging advanced technology to reduce noise and emissions while enhancing passenger experience.

"Receiving this award from AirX underscores our shared commitment to elevating the traveler experience," said Megha Bhatia, chief commercial officer at Eve Air Mobility. "Japan is positioned to be one of the leaders in this region with its strategic focus on AAM to provide cleaner and accessible transportation solutions. Eve's eVTOLs will be used to serve sightseeing routes and last mile missions in cities such as Tokyo and Osaka."

This agreement builds on Eve's growing global footprint and underscores the increasing demand for sustainable air mobility solutions worldwide.

Eve Air Mobility will host a press conference at 1:00 p.m. SGT in Function Room 4 at the Singapore Airshow. During the briefing, the company will share additional details about its recently signed agreement with AirX. Representatives from AirX will join Eve Air Mobility at the event to discuss the collaboration and answer media questions.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

About AirX

AirX Inc. is a Tokyo-based vertical air mobility platform company dedicated to transforming urban air mobility. Founded in 2015, AirX develops integrated solutions that connect people to faster, more convenient, and sustainable air travel. Through its digital platforms, including AIROS Skyview and AIROS Charter, AirX offers helicopter sightseeing and charter services while actively preparing for the deployment of eVTOL aircraft and next generation "flying cars." Guided by its mission to "liberate human potential," AirX is shaping the future of mobility by creating smarter, cleaner, and more accessible ways to move across cities and regions.

Image: AirX eVTOL Livery

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

SOURCE Eve Air Mobility