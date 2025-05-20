EVE Energy Hosts Inaugural Commercial Vehicle Battery Technology Day, Unveiling Innovative Open Source Battery Solutions for Full-Range of Commercial Vehicles

Eight new flagship battery products were unveiled to support greener, more efficient and profitable commercial transportation

HUIZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy, ("EVE Energy" or "the Company"), a global lithium battery company, held its inaugural Commercial Vehicle Battery Tech Day and Open Source Battery Products Launch in Huizhou, China. The Company officially released eight new-generation Open Source Battery products for vans, light and heavy trucks, buses, and construction machinery. The new series addresses key industry challenges and maximizes user benefits. At the event, EVE Energy and Conch Venture announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on creating a green, low-carbon future.

EVE Energy's First Tech Day of Commercial Vehicle Battery and Open Source Battery New Products Launch Dr. James Jiang, Vice President of EVE Energy and President of EVE Battery System Research Institute

Dr. James Jiang, Vice President of EVE Energy and President of EVE Battery System Research Institute, commented, "Amid rapid technological progress, EVE Energy is upgrading Open Source Battery for all commercial scenarios, empowering new energy commercial vehicles in four key areas: faster charging, lighter weight, longer life, and improved operation. We aim to contribute to the development of commercial transportation, and this mission also reflects EVE Energy's original intention to develop Open Source Battery."

The event highlights the rapid growth opportunities within the new energy commercial vehicle sector. The newly unveiled Open Source Battery series, tailored for diverse applications such as urban logistics, short-haul transportation, long-haul trucking, passenger transit, and infrastructure projects, harnesses cutting-edge core battery technology to position itself as the premier energy solution for commercial vehicles.

For vans, the LF125P 41.86-kWh battery uses a 2C constant current direct charging system, delivering a stable 250-amp maximum charging current and achieving SOC 20% to 80% in 18 minutes. It features a natural cooling thermal management system to achieve lower energy consumption and costs, and comes with an eight-year or 600,000-kilometer warranty.

For light trucks, the M254 160-kWh battery features a mid-mounted, large single-pack design with a gravimetric specific energy of 180 Wh/kg, offering a 400-kilometer range and 85% efficiency at minus 20 degrees Celsius.

For heavy trucks, EVE Energy introduced CTB technology batteries for both short-haul and long-haul transport. Highlights include the LF230P 453-kWh battery, which supports 10% to 80% ultra-fast charging in 18 minutes, and an LF668 448-kWh battery with high integration, 668 amp-hours capacity, a height under one meter, and a 0.5-ton weight reduction. The LF420 563-kWh battery offers 145 Wh/kg specific energy, and the LM284 851-kWh battery has 170 Wh/kg energy density and a 700-kilometer range.

For buses, the LF324S 43.8-kWh battery is designed for full life-cycle performance with a 10-year or 1 million-kilometer warranty, achieving 170 Wh/kg gravimetric specific energy and 268 Wh/L volumetric specific energy through three major technological breakthroughs.

Lastly, the LF628 350-kWh battery for loader offers 200 Wh/L integration, a rapid two-minute assembly time, and a cycle life of 6,000 charges.

Furthermore, all five foundational technologies underpinning the performance of the advanced commercial vehicle battery solution were also disclosed in full. Its LMX chemical system supports an 800V platform, 15% more power retention on a single charge, and 40-minute charging at minus 30 degrees Celsius. A minimalist design cuts parts by 50%, boosts system power by 25%, and reduces resistance by 50%. Third-generation 3D liquid cooling limits system temperature to 42 degrees Celsius with a 5-degree Celsius differential, extending life by 20%. Safety features exceed national standards in China, withstanding 300-joule impact and 3-meter drop tests. AI-powered operations provide 7-day fault warnings, 3% SOX accuracy across scenarios, and cut energy consumption by 10%.

At the launching ceremony event, the joint exhibition areas with Huawei, Sany, Dongfeng Trucks, Foton, JAC, Farizon, and DFLZM showcased advanced technology.

To explore EVE Energy's full range of the Open Source Battery and its vision for zero-carbon transportation, please visit https://www.evebattery.com/en.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691490/1.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691482/Dr_James_Jiang_Vice_President_EVE_Energy_President_EVE_Battery.jpg