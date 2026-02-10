Eve Security Files Patent for Interrogation-as-a-Service for AI Agent Risk Control

Traditional identity and access controls don't understand agentic AI intent or context for sensitive operations; Eve Security's new technology evaluates why an agent acts, not just what it can do

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Security today announced it has filed the patent for the first-ever Interrogation-as-a-Service for AI Agentic Risk Control.

AI agents are performing sensitive operations such as data exports, write actions, configuration changes, and system queries, but current tools lack agentic AI context. The Eve Security innovation establishes "reasoning-before-execution" as the new standard for AI safety and governance in production systems and is used by enterprises that are adopting Eve Security to control autonomous AI integrations, internal copilots, and AI-driven automation pipelines.

"Agentic AI is moving faster than the security models designed to govern it," said Nadav Cornberg, CEO and co-founder of Eve Security. "With our Interrogation-as-a-Service patent filing, we're introducing a new security model that requires no SDKs or vendor-specific implementations and provides the proper controls for understanding agentic AI intent and context. Interrogation-as-a-Service transforms agentic AI into a control-based function, allowing enterprises to move fast with AI while staying firmly in charge."

The Interrogation-as-a-Service technology is already integrated into Eve's existing framework. When a request is classified as high or critical risk, the Eve platform automatically generates a structured interrogation challenge (five reasoning prompts: intent, necessity, harm, data, alternatives). It also works out of the box for any AI client, includes runtime lead privilege, is transport neutral and offers real-time LLM oversight with verifiable, replay protected audit trails.

Enterprise customers benefit from Eve Security's Interrogation-as-a-Service innovation by gaining practical, enforceable control over autonomous AI agents. Other benefits include:

Prevents high-impact AI failures before they happen. Instead of detecting problems after an AI agent has acted, Interrogation-as-a-Service allows enterprises to pause, question, and validate agent decisions in real time. This reduces the risk of data loss, unauthorized actions, regulatory violations, or cascading system failures.





Makes agent behavior transparent and auditable. Every interrogation creates a clear decision trail, giving CISOs, risk teams, and auditors the visibility required for governance, compliance, and incident response.





Enables safe scale of autonomous AI. Security concerns are one of the biggest blockers to deploying agentic AI broadly. By embedding risk control directly into agent workflows, enterprises can scale AI agents across teams and systems with confidence, rather than limiting them to experiments.





Aligns AI actions with enterprise policies and intent. Interrogation-as-a-Service enforces organizational policies at runtime, ensuring agents act within defined business, security, and ethical boundaries, even as environments and prompts change.





Reduces security, legal, and reputational risk. By stopping unintended actions before execution and creating defensible controls, enterprises lower exposure to breaches, compliance penalties, and brand damage.

The patent describes a gateway-agnostic, agent-agnostic workflow for adaptive risk-based request adjudication. The system integrates language-model-driven risk analysis (Analyze), dynamic challenge generation (Interrogation), and secure retry authorization (Retry Tokens) to ensure sensitive operations are executed safely and with accountability. The Eve Security innovation operates entirely over HTTP with standardized JSON payloads and status codes, ensuring compatibility with any compliant agent, gateway, or orchestrator.

About Eve Security

Eve Security is an agentic AI observability and policy enforcement platform that uses the industry's first Agent-in-the-Loop (AITL) to ensure the security of AI agents interacting with a company's most crucial business systems. Based in Austin, Texas, the company is backed by Live Oak Ventures and Tau Ventures and founded by industry veterans Nadav Cornberg, Sharon Eilon and Amit Eliav.

