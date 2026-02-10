ZigiWave Chooses Eve Security to Secure Agentic AI for Fortune 500

As enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents at scale, Eve Security provides the agent-in-the-loop controls needed to prevent unintended actions, ensure accountability, and protect mission-critical systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Security announced today that ZigiWave has chosen the company to secure Agentic AI for its large enterprise customers. More than 60 of the Fortune 500 enterprises - including NASDAQ, Delta Dental, Red River, and Vodafone - use ZigiOps as their flagship integration platform across IT service management, operations, DevOps, and CRM environments. By adopting Eve Security's agentic AI observability capabilities, ZigiWave is ensuring all Agentic AI network traffic is analyzed and secure.

"We're expanding our use of agentic AI to automate increasingly complex enterprise workflows, and security and accountability are non-negotiable," said Maria Zasheva, CEO at ZigiWave. "Eve Security gives us the agent-in-the-loop visibility and control we need to confidently deploy autonomous agents in Fortune 500 environments and ensure every action is transparent, auditable, and aligned with our customers' expectations."

ZigiWave's ZigiOps is a no-code integration and automation platform that enables enterprises to connect disparate systems quickly and securely. It helps organizations synchronize data in real time and automate workflows across IT Service Management (ITSM), monitoring, DevOps, CRM, and other business systems.

With the recent addition of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), ZigiOps expands its ability to support modern, agent-driven integrations. Drawing on its experience serving enterprise customers, ZigiWave uses Eve Security to ensure all MCP-based connections are properly secured, continuously monitored, and protected through anomaly detection.

This choice underscores a growing recognition among large enterprises that as autonomous AI agents take on mission-critical work, security must evolve beyond traditional controls to ensure transparency, accountability, and safe human oversight at scale.

"ZigiWave is dealing with a tremendous amount of data across critical business systems, and they're doing it for some of the world's largest enterprises," said Nadav Cornberg, CEO and co-founder at Eve Security. "Our industry-first Agent-in-the-Loop, Eve, provides the deepest observability possible to protect what we call the crown jewels - the most business-critical systems. ZigiWave is using Eve to identify anomalies, cluster requests, assess risks and interrogate other agents across all of its network traffic."

Eve Security is founded by CEO Nadav Cornberg, CRO Sharon Eilon, and CTO Amit Eliav. Their depth of expertise in cybersecurity, AI and business growth makes them poised to solve one of the most pressing enterprise technology challenges of our time. They recently announced their $3 million seed round to deepen their focus on product feature development.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eve.security/

About Zigiwave

Founded in 2020, ZigiWave is a software company that delivers enterprise-grade integration and automation through its flagship no-code platform, ZigiOps. ZigiWave helps large organizations seamlessly connect and synchronize data across IT service management, monitoring, DevOps, CRM, and other business-critical systems to eliminate silos, reduce manual work, and accelerate digital operations. Trusted by global enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, ZigiWave enables teams to automate complex workflows with speed, reliability, and security. The company is headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria.

About Eve Security

Eve Security is an agentic AI observability and policy enforcement platform that uses the industry's first Agent-in-the-Loop (AITL) to ensure the security of AI agents interacting with a company's most crucial business systems. Based in Austin, Texas, the company is backed by Live Oak Ventures and Tau Ventures and founded by industry veterans Nadav Cornberg, Sharon Eilon and Amit Eliav.

Media Contact

Jennifer Cloer

503-867-2304

[email protected]

SOURCE Eve Security