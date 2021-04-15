Even Surpasses $2.5 Billion in On-Demand Pay, Strengthens Leadership Team to Improve Financial Health of Fortune 1000 Workers

OAKLAND, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even , a leading earned wage access platform designed to provide financial stability and flexibility to US employees, today announced a key milestone: It has now provided more than $2.5B in on-demand pay to its members. On-demand pay, which Even has provided since 2017, helps people cover expenses between paychecks while avoiding overdraft fees, credit card debt, and payday loans, and is part of a platform that also includes tools for planning, budgeting, and saving. To help accelerate adoption among Fortune 1000 companies and their employees, Even also announced that it is strengthening its executive team by hiring seasoned go-to-market leaders, Preston Clark as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Samantha Goldman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Gartner Research predicts that by 2023, at least 20% of companies with majority hourly workforces will offer flexible, earned wage access. "The industry is at an inflection point and we need to scale quickly by building the strongest go-to-market team in our industry. Our goal: To ensure that Fortune 1000 employers offer on-demand pay in a way that actually improves the financial health of their workforce," said Even CEO David Baga. "Our on-demand pay helps members with expenses that come up between paychecks -- like childcare, groceries, or car repairs -- so they can avoid overdraft fees and payday loans. But we also provide powerful and intuitive tools to help people plan, budget, and save." According to Baga, Even already boasts a high engagement rate among members. On any given week, 90% of its members use Even.

New Even CRO Preston Clark has a track record of revenue leadership at category defining software companies EVERFI and ThinkHR, where he led enterprise teams responsible for more than 4,000 customers, including Google, Amazon, and Kimberly-Clark. Even CMO Samantha Goldman brings a strong background in leading teams and marketing products and services to businesses audiences, including human resources leaders, as well as employee and consumer audiences and has worked with such disruptive companies and loved brands as Citi, Lyft, and Castlight Health. Added Baga, "Preston and Samantha are proven leaders that I've known and worked with for years. Together, they will greatly accelerate Even's growth and help even more US workers."

Even's executive team growth comes as the fintech company accelerates adoption among Fortune 1000 companies. The company will also continue to improve the employer and member experiences, emphasizing strong integrations with Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), and explore new ways to advance the financial health of Fortune 1000 workers.

About Even

Even's mission is to help companies reimagine the role of pay so people can create the lives they want. Even's earned wage access platform takes a responsible approach to on-demand pay, pairing it with budgeting, automated savings, and visibility into daily earnings so users can safely resolve cashflow emergencies today while building financial resilience for the future. The result is stability and opportunity for employees, which is proven to result in more engaged and loyal workforces for employers. Even serves more than 650,000 active members and boasts an average rating of 4.9 stars across more than 85,000 Android and iOS app reviews. Even is headquartered in Oakland, California and has additional offices in Raleigh, NC.

