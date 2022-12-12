ev.energy Named a 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Winner

Dubbed a "Rising Star," ev.energy has deployed its solution globally to more than 100,000 electric vehicles since launch

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ev.energy, a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software, has been named a winner in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards in the Rising Star category. Hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets, the awards recognize companies that are charging forward to a greener tomorrow.

With 300 million electric vehicles expected to be on the world's roads by 2030 , ev.energy is transforming EVs from liabilities to assets for power grids, while simultaneously providing EV drivers with cheaper and more convenient charging. With a platform that connects power grids like CAISO, auto manufacturers like Volkswagen, and charging station manufacturers like Siemens, ev.energy's central position of moving, storing and discharging energy provides hundreds of megawatts of flexible capacity to help power grids tackle everything from summer heat waves to winter cold snaps. To date, ev.energy has deployed its software to more than 100,000 EVs under management and partnered with more than 25 power grids and utilities including CAISO, National Grid, Southern Company, Avangrid, UK Power Networks and AusNet.

"ev.energy is the connective tissue that brings together power utilities, electric vehicles, and drivers, enabling the mutually beneficial outcome of low-cost, convenient, grid-friendly EV charging," said Joseph Vellone, Head of North America for ev.energy. "As we continue to rapidly scale and deploy our smart charging technology globally to help countries meet their net-zero commitments, it is a tremendous honor for our technology and our team to be recognized by S&P."

Amid increasingly volatile energy markets globally, a growing number of players across the industry are choosing ev.energy's software to help them manage their specific challenges. In 2022 alone, ev.energy launched major programs across the U.S. with utilities including National Grid, Avangrid and Southern Company, alongside all six Distribution Network Operators in the UK and AGL in Australia.

The 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex. The winners, selected by an independent panel of judges from each award category's respective group of finalists, were announced on December 8 in New York City.

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and smarter for utilities and their customers. Its end-to-end software platform wirelessly connects to a range of electric vehicles and chargers to intelligently manage EV charging while working with utilities to put cash back in customers' wallets for charging at grid-friendly times. With a global base of utility, vehicle OEM and charging-hardware clients, ev.energy manages more than 100,000 EVs on its platform each day. Learn more at https://business.ev.energy/

