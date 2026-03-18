Evenflo® Launches the First Modular Stroller to Wagon Travel System - One Product, Endless Possibilities

This first-of-its-kind modular travel system is designed to grow with families, seamlessly transforming from an infant and toddler stroller into a spacious two-child wagon—all without tools or extra parts—delivering unmatched versatility in one thoughtfully engineered solution.

Purposefully designed to do more with less, the Evenflo Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon Travel System transforms through nine modes of use, ranging from infant car seat (3 – 30 lb.) to toddler stroller (up to 55 lb.), to wagon (up to 2 kids, 55 lb. each), making it the only travel system parents will ever need. The Evenflo Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon Travel System, featuring the LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat with SensorySoothe® includes the LiteMax® NXT Infant Car Seat with SensorySoothe®, Evenflo's award-winning, first-of-its-kind technology that integrates customizable lights and sounds into the car seat handle to help engage and calm little ones. Parent-approved conveniences such as dual snack trays, an expandable UPF 50+ canopy, and intuitive design details – all included with the system - help make every outing easier, safer, and more enjoyable.

"We know parents are constantly juggling kids, gear, and busy schedules," said Sharon Ruggieri, Senior Director of Product Management at Evenflo. "Many feel overwhelmed by how much gear they're expected to buy in the early years - from strollers and car seats to adapters and accessories. With the Evenflo Transformer™, our goal was to simplify that experience by creating one holistic system that truly does it all, so parents can focus less on logistics and more on being present in the moment."

Key features of the all-new Evenflo® Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon Travel System featuring the LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat with SensorySoothe® include:

9 Modes of Use: One system replaces multiple rides, seamlessly transitioning from infant car seat mode (3–30 lb. 1 ) to toddler stroller mode (up to 55 lb.), and into wagon mode for two children (up to 55 lb. each) - all without tools or extra equipment.

One system replaces multiple rides, seamlessly transitioning from infant car seat mode (3–30 lb. ) to toddler stroller mode (up to 55 lb.), and into wagon mode for two children (up to 55 lb. each) - all without tools or extra equipment. Advanced Technology: Includes the LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat with SensorySoothe® (3–30 lb.), Evenflo's first-of-its-kind technology that uses integrated lights and sounds in the car seat handle to help engage and calm babies. SensorSafe® technology, also included in the car seat, provides real-time alerts to four unsafe conditions from your child's car seat, all controllable through the Evenflo app.

Includes the LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat with SensorySoothe® (3–30 lb.), Evenflo's first-of-its-kind technology that uses integrated lights and sounds in the car seat handle to help engage and calm babies. SensorSafe® technology, also included in the car seat, provides real-time alerts to four unsafe conditions from your child's car seat, all controllable through the Evenflo app. UPF 50+ Canopy: An expandable UPF 50+ canopy transitions from stroller coverage to an extra-wide wagon canopy, featuring four mesh panels, pop-out visors, and enhanced ventilation to keep children cool, protected, and comfortable.

An expandable UPF 50+ canopy transitions from stroller coverage to an extra-wide wagon canopy, featuring four mesh panels, pop-out visors, and enhanced ventilation to keep children cool, protected, and comfortable. Lux & Sustainable Materials: Soft, eco-friendly Green & Gentle Fabric is woven from recycled plastic bottles and made with no added chemicals or flame retardants.

Soft, eco-friendly Green & Gentle Fabric is woven from recycled plastic bottles and made with no added chemicals or flame retardants. Smart Storage Solutions: Intentional storage keeps essentials organized and within reach. Travel System includes a parent cup holder, large storage basket with a 20 lb. capacity, and a BPA-free snack tray that easily converts into dual trays in wagon mode.

Intentional storage keeps essentials organized and within reach. Travel System includes a parent cup holder, large storage basket with a 20 lb. capacity, and a BPA-free snack tray that easily converts into dual trays in wagon mode. All-Terrain Performance: Durable wheels with all-wheel suspension deliver a smooth, steady ride across pavement, grass, gravel, and dirt.

Durable wheels with all-wheel suspension deliver a smooth, steady ride across pavement, grass, gravel, and dirt. Room to Grow: A lay-flat pramette mode provides a cozy ride for newborns before converting to an upright toddler seat (up to 43 in. tall) and later transitioning into a wagon with secure 3-point and 5-point harness options.

Priced at $799.99, the Evenflo® Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon Travel System featuring LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat with SensorySoothe® is available now at Evenflo.com and at exclusive retail partner Target, both in-store and online at www.Target.com.

To support families' varying needs, the Evenflo Transformer™ is also available in additional configurations:

Evenflo Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon Travel System featuring LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat (no SensorySoothe) – $679.99

Evenflo Standalone Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon – $529.99

For more information, visit www.evenflo.com/pages/transformer and follow @evenflobaby on Instagram and TikTok.



About Evenflo

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than one hundred years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer, and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts — that's what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking.

In 2025, our commitment to innovation was recognized when the Revolve180 LiteMax NXT featuring SensorySoothe was named by TIME to its prestigious "Best Inventions of 2025" list - a testament to our ongoing mission to create parenting‑trusted products that deliver safety, convenience, and peace of mind. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

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SOURCE Evenflo