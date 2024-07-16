Event-Based RV Rentals Growing Increasingly Popular Amongst RVshare Community

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, is revolutionizing the way people experience large-scale events. With over five million days rented on the platform, RVshare has long been the go-to for traditional camping and road trips. However, a growing trend has emerged with RV rentals for events like Burning Man , EAA AirVenture , and NASCAR races becoming increasingly popular and lucrative for RV owners.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of nights have been booked specifically for events, highlighting the shift towards RVs as a preferred accommodation option for festival and race attendees. The platform has seen a remarkable 120% increase in interest for event-based rentals over the past three months, with significant spikes in searches for events such as the Electric Forest Music Festival, Country Jam Music Festival, and Under the Big Sky Fest. Major events like the Stagecoach Music Festival, Coachella, Burning Man, EAA AirVenture, and the Indianapolis 500 have also contributed to this surge.

In a recent Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report from KOA , findings revealed that 60% of travelers plan to use their RV for events this year, including music festivals, concerts, athletic events, air shows, and auto races. In the same report, 71% of RVers expressed interest in having an RV delivered and set up for them. The delivery feature continues to be one of the most popular amenities for RVshare renters. Over 60% of vehicles on RVshare currently offer delivery, making it a great option for any travelers, but especially event-goers who are flying into a destination, or don't plan on driving the rental and want it to be stationed and set up for them upon arrival.

"Event rentals account for about 15 percent of our business today, which is impressive because this segment of the business was less than 5% just a few years ago," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "The Daytona 500, which took place in February, exemplifies the growing trend, with RV rentals generating a 61% increase in gross booking value compared to 2022. This also makes for a lucrative income for owners who are renting their vehicles through RVshare in or around some major events."

RV rentals are a lucrative source of income, especially for RV owners who live near these large-scale events. RVshare owner, Luis Valdez says, "Events are a big source of revenue for my RV rental business. We live near an amphitheater that welcomes RV rentals and our business has been the go-to rental provider for event attendees. I encourage all RV owners to look for events in their region as a potential business opportunity and market your RV to those attendees accordingly."

A significant income opportunity for RV owners also makes for a great perk for renters who are attendees of these festivals and big events. Having access to transportation and accommodations all in one place, being stationed in close proximity, while also having the vehicle delivered and set up prior to arrival makes for a seamless experience for renters.

"RVshare is committed to providing unforgettable experiences for renters of all kinds at any destination," added Martijn Scheijbeler, SVP of Marketing at RVshare. "Shifting focus to these large events and making RV travel accommodations more accessible to attendees is of the utmost importance to RVshare, saving them time, money, and hassle so they can focus on the memorable moments with friends and family. Our partnerships and packages with these events allow us to extend that commitment to event-goers all across the U.S. We look forward to bringing this seamless travel planning experience to many upcoming events this fall season including football tailgating parties, Burning Man, Desert Daze, and more."

