Event Management Software (Event Registration and Ticketing, Event Planning, Event Marketing) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Event Management Software Market by Component (Software (Event Registration and Ticketing Software, Event Planning Software, Event Marketing Software) and Service), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Event Management Software Market is Projected to Grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Growing demand for event automation and an increasing focus on gaining actionable business insights from events are driving the growth of event management software market



This market is driven by the growing need for software to plan, manage, and automate the activities associated with events throughout its lifecycle. On the other hand, the integration issues of the software in the existing system or software packages of an organization is one of the major restraints for the event management software market.



Event management software is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.



The event management software refers to a wide range of software products used in the management of trade exhibitions, conferences, and events. It helps enhance the quality of events and provides enhanced visibility for event organizers. Managing events require many hours of hard work of the existing resources; therefore, to streamline the planning, scheduling, and event marketing processes, various organizations are opting for the event management software, which helps them in facilitating reliable and outstanding services to the attendees and customers at a lower cost



On-premises deployment is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.



The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the event management software on the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility. On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee, along with a service agreement. Furthermore, deployment of this solution requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only for large organizations. Hence, SMEs often face the dilemma of choosing between the hosted and on-premises solutions.



North America is expected to hold the major market size during the forecast period.



North America consists of developed countries, such as the US and Canada. This region is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its strong financial position allows it to invest heavily to adopt the latest and leading tools & technologies for ensuring effective business operations. Such advantages help organizations in this region gain a competitive edge.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Event Management Software Market

4.2 Market By Service

4.3 Market By End User

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Event Automation Among Marketers

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand to Capture Actionable Business Insights From Events

5.2.1.3 Growing use of Social Media for Event Marketing

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Data Analytics Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Integrating Event Management Software With Business Systems

5.2.2.2 High Initial Cost Associated With Event Management Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Gamification of Events to Engage Audience

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Augmented and Virtual Reality

5.2.3.3 Use of AI and Machine Learning in Event Management

5.2.3.4 IoT as a Facilitator in Event Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Wide Gap Between Organizers' Offerings and Attendees' Needs

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Event Management Software

5.3 Event Management Software: use Cases

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.4.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

5.4.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.3 Smart Displays

5.4.4 Wearable Technology

5.4.5 Internet of Things

5.4.6 Radio Frequency Identification



6 Event Management Software Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Event Management Software to Streamline Planning, Scheduling, and Event Marketing Processes of Various Organizations and Facilitate Reliable and Outstanding Services to Attendees and Customers at a Lower Cost

6.2.2 Event Planning Software

6.2.3 Venue Management Software

6.2.4 Event Registration and Ticketing Software

6.2.5 Event Marketing Software

6.2.6 Analytics and Reporting Software

6.2.7 Onsite Technology

6.2.8 Content Management Software

6.2.9 Visitor Management Software

6.2.10 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Consulting Services Help Organizations in Understanding the Capabilities of Various Software and Deciding How to Implement a Particular Software

6.3.1.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.1.2.1 Deployment and Integration Services Help Reduce the Complexities in Configuring the Software in the Existing System

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Enhance the Product Knowledge Base By Receiving Feedbacks Through Interviews and Surveys

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 MSPS Help to Reduce the Cost of the Network Infrastructure Maintenance and Enable Organizations to Concentrate on Their Core Businesses



7 Event Management Software Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud Services Help in Reducing the Overall Costs While Providing Highly Flexible and Scalable Access to Event Management Solutions Through the Hosted It Infrastructure of the CSPS

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Higher Adoption of On-Premises Deployment Type Due to the Security and Privacy Concerns in the Cloud Deployment Type



8 Event Management Software Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 SMES Preferring the Cloud Deployment Type to Reduce Their It Infrastructure Cost and Focus on Their Core Activities

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Surge in Scalable Products and Addition of New Features for Organizing Events to Increase Their Demand Among Large Enterprises



9 Event Management Software Market By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Event Organizers and Planners

9.2.1 Event Organizers and Planners to Help Organizers in the Management of the Complete Event Life Cycles

9.3 Corporate

9.3.1 Event Management Software Helps Corporates Control the Chaos and Simplify Their Event Tasks

9.4 Government

9.4.1 Event Management Software for the Government Segment Includes a Robust Software That Serves Thousands of Users and Handles Events 24/7, With Deep Insights Into Online Reporting and Analysis

9.5 Education

9.5.1 Event Management Software for the Education Industry Helps Streamline the Events and Optimize the use of Classrooms and Venue Operations

9.6 Others



10 Event Management Software Market By Region

