Event Management Software Global Market Report 2022: by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Sie, End-user and Region

This report focuses on event management software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the event management software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global event management software market is expected to grow from $5.78 billion in 2021 to $6.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The event management software market is expected to grow to $11.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.



Major players in the event management software market are Active Network, Arlo, Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., EMS Software LLC, Eventbrite, EventMobi, Gather Technologies, RainFocus, SignUpGenius, Eventzilla, Bitrix24, Tripleseat, Circa, Accelevents, Glue-Up, Event Espresso, Hubb LLC, Hubilo Inc., and RegPack Inc.



The event management software market consists of sales of the event management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which are used to manage the events and activities in a company from the beginning to the end. This platform consists of an online back-office and a user interface for attendees, which is frequently a mobile app. The event management software assists the event planner throughout the event's lifespan. The benefit of employing it is that it provides a one-of-a-kind solution that assists at every step of the event.



The main types of event management software are software and service. The total set of programs, operations, and routines related to the operation of a computer system is referred to as software. The software segment includes the flow of data from application programs to local or remote devices.

The deployment type is used in developing the software on-premise or in the cloud. The organizational size consists of small medium and large organizations developing and using the software. Furthermore, the end-users consist of corporate, government, third party planners, education, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the event management software market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the event management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing preference for hosting virtual events is significantly contributing to the growth of the event management software market. Virtual events are completely hosted and run online with the potential for attendees to view or participate from anywhere in the world with an agenda of single or multiple-track presentation sessions or collaborative sessions. These sessions are streamed online through virtual conferences, webinars, internal hybrid events, and external hybrid events.

For instance, according to The State of Virtual Events 2021, Zoom had the most respondents accounting for 50.3%, followed by Microsoft Teams with 12% usage and Facebook Live with 9.4%. This rise in usage of virtual platforms for hosting events is contributing to the growth of the market.



The rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology are shaping the event management software market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the ability of a computer, or a robot controlled by a computer to do tasks that are usually done by humans because they require human intelligence and discernment. It is mostly used in event management due to its ease and affordability.



In July 2021, Bevy, a US-based technology start-up, acquired Eventtus for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Bevy focuses on building several mobile application capabilities for hybrid events such as networking, virtual booths, interactive tools for live streaming, integrated ticketing, and a registration system. Eventtus is an Egypt-based event management software company that manages events, sell tickets and build an interactive event app in few minutes..



The countries covered in the event management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

