Event Marketer Names August Jackson to the 2019 It List of Top 100 Event Agencies & Best Places to Work in Events

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August Jackson, a brand engagement agency, has been named to both the 2019 It List of Top 100 Event Agencies and also the 2019 Best Places to Work in Events by Event Marketer, the authoritative publication for the event industry.

The It List recognizes the top 100 event agencies in the industry nationwide. "From cutting-edge interactives to unparalleled storytelling, the agencies on this list — and the tireless soldiers behind them — represent the absolute best in the biz," says Event Marketer. This is August Jackson's second year to achieve this exclusive ranking.

"It's a thrill to receive recognition for both our culture and our client work," says Laura Shuler, CEO, August Jackson. "Our purpose as an agency is to help the world's best organizations inspire their most important communities, and that starts with ourselves. We believe having a strong, purpose-driven culture is central to creating strong client relationships and outcomes."

Based on employee surveys, the Best Places to Work In Events list recognizes event and experiential agencies who possess top work environments, know how to attract top talent, and deliver the best employee experiences.

"We're especially proud of how highly our people rate the team dynamics at our agency and trust our leadership," explains Jacque Patterson, EVP, People & Culture, August Jackson. "Our culture is a true enabler of the outstanding work we do."

The Top 100 Event Agencies It List and Best Places to Work in Events will be featured in the August issue of Event Marketer Magazine. Both lists are available online at www.EventMarketer.com/lists.

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON

For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporations, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. In the last year, the agency has been recognized for it's work and it's culture by Crain's, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer and the Communicator Awards. August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. www.augustjackson.com

Media Contact:

Brittany Langmeyer

219-973-1903

Brittany.langmeyer@augustjackson.com

SOURCE August Jackson

Related Links

https://www.augustjackson.com

