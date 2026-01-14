Event Modules' MobileOp4 Triage Unit Selected by AMR as Primary Medical Operations Platform for the 2026 Fiesta Bowl & College Playoff Football Semifinal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Modules, the rental and deployment arm supporting MobileOp4 rapidly deployable medical and operational modules, today announced the successful use of a MobileOp4 First Aid Module by AMR during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl Semi-Finals. The module was deployed to support high-traffic external medical response needs across the stadium footprint and surrounding fan programming, helping enhance onsite care capacity and speed-to-treatment for attendees.

Event Modules’ MobileOp4 rapid-deploy medical unit serves as a mobile first aid station outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., supporting event medical operations alongside AMR.

During the multi-site deployment, the MobileOp4 unit supported AMR medical operations by providing a dedicated treatment environment for incidents outside the primary stadium interior — including exterior stadium calls, the Hall of Fame Tailgate, and the Fan Fest event.

"The AMR first aid module by MobileOp4 was recently deployed for the Fiesta Bowl Semi-Finals game. This module was placed to handle exterior calls at the stadium, hall of fame tailgate as well as the Fan Fest event. We had 20+ patients that we were able to bring to the unit for treatment and release back to the event as well as two patients that needed transport to a local hospital. This module has definitely upgraded the services we are able to provide to our patients and partners." (Brian Ranft AMR Events)

The MobileOp4 module provided AMR with an air-conditioned, medical-grade environment for evaluation and treatment—enabling clinicians to assess, stabilize, and release patients efficiently onsite while maintaining privacy and comfort. The module also helped streamline triage and escalation for cases requiring EMS transport.

"Large-scale sports and fan festivals require medical infrastructure that can move quickly, adapt fast, and perform at a high standard," said Pierce Blankinship Co-Founder, of Event Modules. "We're proud to support AMR with a solution that expands coverage outside the stadium walls and strengthens the medical experience for fans, partners, and response teams."

Rapid Deployment Medical Capacity for Major Events

Event Modules' MobileOp4 units are designed to serve as flexible medical support infrastructure for mass gatherings, sporting events, festivals, disaster response, and remote operations. MobileOp4 modules can be rapidly deployed and configured to support functions such as first aid, triage, treatment, intake, command-and-control, and patient isolation both indoors and outside.

With durable build quality, smart integrated utilities, and options for connectivity and advanced medical outfitting, the modules help medical providers and event operators respond to demand spikes without needing permanent construction or large tented systems. The MobileOp4 modules were designed to be used anywhere, anyplace, any time in a moments notice. www.MobileOp4.com

About Event Modules

Event Modules is the deployment and rental division supporting MobileOp4 systems, providing rapidly deployable modular spaces for medical and operational needs. Designed for fast setup and high-performance environments, Event Modules delivers adaptable solutions that help elevate care standards, improve operational flow, and support partner success at events and in emergency situations. MobileOp4 Multi-purpose modules may be used for the following but not limited to:

Medical Triage and First Aid Stations

Command and Control Centers

Ticket Booths

VIP Boxes

Merchandise Booths

Cooling Stations

Bar and Food Stations for Tailgates

Many more possibilities

SOURCE Event Modules LLC