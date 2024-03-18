Event Ticketing Platform Ticketbud Unveils the First of Many New Features: A Highly Anticipated Reserved Seating Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud, today announced the launch of its Reserved Seating Ticketing, opening up to a wider range of event organizers wanting to switch to the ticketing provider emerging as a new industry favorite.

Reserved Seating by Ticketbud includes venue mapping and custom seating charts, with interactive selection allowing ticket buyers to choose their preferred seats with ease. This feature elevates the attendee experience and gives organizers flexibility to set custom pricing for various seating areas, maximizing revenue potential.

Eve Mason, of Velocity Dance Competition, who utilizes Ticketbud Reserve Seating for their year end Gala in Las Vegas said; "Having tried other ticketing services, I was seeking a more tailored experience. Ticketbud surpassed my expectations by offering customized ticketing sales, prompt assistance from a representative, and on-site support for our event. They truly went the extra mile to ensure our event was a success."

Ticketbud is rapidly gaining popularity with more event organizers wanting to move away from ever restrictive providers and their high ticketing fees. Ticketbud CEO, Kayhan Ahmadi explains, "It's not just the venue mapping and reserve seating, but the granular features that our event organizers love. The ability to pick your own seats at a gala table, or book out a whole table at a discounted rate. Our goal at Ticketbud is to continually innovate and provide solutions valuable to event organizers. We are committed to making advanced ticketing solutions accessible".

Reserved Seating is now available to all Ticketbud users. Whether it's a gala dinner, theater, stadium, or more custom seating requirements, Ticketbud can now better support these events.

Ticketbud is offering complimentary customized mapping and setup to the first 50 event organizers who request reserved seating. For more information visit www.ticketbud.com/features/reserved-seating.

About Ticketbud :

Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on. Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, while powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support. With early payouts, complete reporting, customer data ownership, and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

