Ticketbud Supports Event Organizers to Increase Revenue With A New Products and Merchandise Feature

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular event ticketing platform Ticketbud, continues to announce a range of new features and platform upgrades for event organizers. The latest of which is the launch of its newly released Products and Merchandise feature. This feature allows event organizers to boost their revenue streams by selling items such as t-shirts, tote bags, event programs, and memorabilia in addition to event tickets.

The key elements of this feature include:

An opportunity to upsell, after ticket selection and before final payment.

Customizable product inventory

Customizable access, limiting purchasable items to certain ticket types.

Smooth event day collection with scannable vouchers for purchased goods

The Products and Merchandise feature is designed to provide a seamless upsell opportunity following ticket sales. Event attendees can conveniently purchase these products after securing their tickets.

The customization options are extensive, enabling organizers to offer a unique inventory for each item, such as various sizes, colors, or styles. Moreover, Ticketbud allows organizers to customize and restrict access to products and merchandise based on the ticket type purchased. This ensures a targeted approach to sales and exclusivity for certain ticket holders.

The process of redeeming and collecting products is streamlined through Ticketbud's platform, with the option for scannable vouchers. Organizers can efficiently manage product redemption at the event, saving time and reducing lines on event day. This ensures a smoother experience for everyone, and enables attendees to get on with enjoying the event.

Ticketbud CEO Kayhan Ahmadi explains, "Our commitment to enhancing the event ticketing experience while maximizing revenue for organizers is evident in our latest feature. It integrates merchandise sales seamlessly into the ticketing process, while also ensuring a smooth event day collection utilizing the Ticketbud platform".

Discover more about Ticketbud's Products and Merchandise Feature. This feature is now open to all Ticketbud event organizers.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform, user-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud. Get a ticketing buddy you can rely on.

Website: www.ticketbud.com

