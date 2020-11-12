EventBank Becomes Glue Up - An All-In-One Engagement Platform

Glue Up Transforms the Way Professional Communities Connect Digitally

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EventBank is now Glue Up, a unique all-in-one CRM technology platform that helps you build and grow your community through membership, events and other digital tools, operating in over 50 countries around the world.

In 2013, EventBank started with the idea of helping connect businesses globally to increase economic opportunities through technology. After seven years of working on cloud software solutions for event organizers, marketing departments, associations, and chambers of commerce around the world, Glue Up has grown to offer so much more than its original event tool.

"We have so many new and exciting features and platform improvements, we felt we needed a new name and brand identity that really represents the strength of our all-in-one solution," said, Eric Schmidt, CEO and co-founder. "Professional communities have entered a new era that requires rethinking tools of the past. Especially in the midst of the current pandemic, people are craving connection, and those who are able to create meaningful relationships will stay resilient in these tougher times. Our new name, Glue Up, represents our commitment to bring communities and engagement to the forefront, making clients' success our mission."

Recently, businesses have undergone a significant digital transformation. Glue Up aims to revolutionize how businesses maintain relationships with their communities online. By making modern engagement more purposeful for its clients through a suite of tailored services, it provides a true all-in-one solution that helps clients better manage their community's needs.

"Technology has changed how businesses and people interact and get their information. Many organizations have been left behind in the digital economy and, therefore, are experiencing challenges in retaining their customers and members. Glue Up's engagement management CRM software reverses that trend and ensures organizations stay on top of the technology trends that are shaping our world," said Olivia Ji, President and co-founder.

Formerly EventBank, Glue Up is the leading provider of the cloud solutions that provide associations, event organizers, chambers of commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Glue Up is currently present in 50+ countries around the world.

