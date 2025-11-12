Eventide Announces Launch of International ETF (ESIM)

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management announces filing approval for the latest of their systematic ETF line with the Eventide International ETF (NYSE Arca: ESIM). This diversifies Eventide's product offering as its first international ETF available to investors, which is expected to be available for trading in December 20251. "We believe that value-creating opportunities, uncovered through our Business 360® process, are applicable across all markets and asset classes," says Chris Grogan, CFA, Portfolio Manager of ESIM. "Eventide is excited to take another monumental step towards 'investing that makes the world rejoice®!'"

ESIM is Eventide's first dedicated fund for ex-US investment, launching the firm beyond a US focus and into a broad range of international markets, which have limited coverage in the faith-based investment space (only 22 international equity funds existed as of late 20242).

ESIM's benchmark is the Bloomberg World ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index3.

Eventide's Systematic Approach

Eventide's systematic ETFs offer an uncompromising adherence to faith-based values while seeking to provide the benefits of a passive investment style within an active strategy. We achieve this by filtering all potential investments through our rigorous Business 360® methodology, targeting companies which demonstrate good products and practices by creating value for stakeholders and contributing to human flourishing. This curated list forms the investable universe. Eventide then uses quantitative risk modeling and testing to optimize ESIM and other systematic ETFs, seeking to closely align these funds with their respective benchmark factors like beta (market sensitivity), style, and sector. ESIM is not an index fund and Eventide is not required to purchase any specific securities or amount of securities included in its benchmark.

ESIM, alongside the full systematic ETF line, is managed by Chris Grogan, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Director of Asset Allocation Services, and Tyler Frugia, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Analytics.

About Eventide

Eventide, a Boston-based asset manager, seeks to provide investment solutions that serve faith-based investors and advance the global common good.

Important Information

1Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information effective November 3, 2025; expected to be available for purchase in December 2025.

2"State of Play for Faith-Based Investment Strategies in Public Markets," Brightlight, October 2024, page 10.

3The Bloomberg World ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index is a float market-cap-weighted equity benchmark that covers the top 85% of market capitalization of the measured market. Investors cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.

Eventide Asset Management, LLC ("Eventide") is the investment adviser for the ETFs. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objective, generate profits, or avoid losses. Eventide's values-based approach to investment may not produce the desired results and could result in underperformance compared to other investments. References to Eventide's Business 360® approach is provided for illustrative purposes only and indicates a general framework of guiding principles that inform Eventide's overall research process. The ETFs are new and have a limited history of operation for investors to evaluate.

Eventide uses its trademark "Investing that makes the world rejoice®" in a figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping them improve the world.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Funds carefully before investing. To obtain each Fund's prospectus, summary prospectus, and statement of additional information, which contain this and other information, please visit the literature section of www.EventideETFs.com or contact your financial representative. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Eventide ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside"). Foreside is a separate entity from, and not affiliated with, Eventide.

SOURCE Eventide