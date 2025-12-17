Eventide Recognized in Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Eventide Asset Management was recognized in the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Eventide treats their employees with incredible respect and dignity, offering generous benefits, inspiring meaningful work, and encouraging work-life balance from all levels of leadership" said Michelle Tucker, Investment Marketing Manager at the company. "I have worked at multiple firms, including one which is considered to be one of the best companies in the U.S. to work for, and I think Eventide's approach is unmatched."

Greg Gunter, Senior Regional Sales Director, added, "Eventide is a great place to work because employees are unified around our mission of Investing that Makes the World Rejoice®. Every decision we make is grounded in values to deploy capital in such a way as to promote human flourishing … Eventide values their employees and provides incredible support and benefits."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.''

Eventide's Founding Member and CEO Robin John echoed this sentiment: "Our firm was founded on the belief that the companies who serve stakeholders well will thrive. This belief has guided what businesses we invest in, but it has also shaped our own company culture. I'm so proud of this award, because employees feeling valued and satisfied in their careers is one of the greatest measures of our success."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

To learn more about Eventide's unique investment approach and company culture, visit eventideinvestments.com .

Important Information

Award provided by Pension & Investments on 12/08/2025 for the 2025 calendar year. Compensation of $199 has been provided directly by the adviser in connection with obtaining or using the third-party award.

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and expresses views of Eventide Asset Management, LLC ("Eventide"), an investment adviser. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses. Eventide's values-based approach to investing may not produce desired results and could result in underperformance compared with other investments. Any reference to Eventide's Business 360® approach is provided for illustrative purposes only and indicates a general framework of guiding principles that inform Eventide's overall research process. Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Eventide uses its trademark ("Investing that makes the world rejoice®") in a figurative manner to help explain its focus on serving investors by helping them improve the world.

