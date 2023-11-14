Eventide Communications' NexLog DX-FIPS Recorders Achieve JITC Certification

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications LLC, a global leader in mission-critical recording, is pleased to announce that its NexLog DX-FIPS recorders have achieved JITC certification for multiple interfaces, marking a significant milestone in the provision of secure, reliable, and efficient communication solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD) and government agencies.

The Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification is a globally recognized standard for military-grade technology, granted only after rigorous testing for compliance with strenuous physical and cybersecurity requirements defined in accordance with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) agencies of the United States government.

"The JITC certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest industry standards," said Brad Basile, COO of Eventide Communications. "Our NexLog DX-FIPS recorders not only meet, but exceed the stringent guidelines set by NIST and the various applicable Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) within."

JITC certification further ensures that our offering is security-hardened to provide the necessary data integrity and robust performance for recording radio, telephony, data, and multimedia even in the most challenging environments – making it an ideal solution for all branches of the armed forces, government, and mission-critical data centers.

Our JITC-approved recorders are designed with military-grade security and reliability to provide clear, reliable audio capture and advanced data management capabilities. With over 80 recording integrations, the NexLog DX-FIPS ensures seamless interoperability with existing communication infrastructure.

About Eventide Communications LLC

For over 50 years, Eventide Communications has been a premier U.S. manufacturer of advanced mission-critical recording systems. We are dedicated to delivering reliable, secure, and efficient solutions to meet the demanding needs of all mission-critical sectors, including DoD, government, federal agencies and beyond.

