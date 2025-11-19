Eventide Communications Announces NexLog DX-Series Recorders Meet FAA Modernization Requirements

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications LLC, a U.S.-based leader in mission-critical recording systems, announced today that its NexLog DX-Series recorders are modernization-ready for deployment across all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control (ATC) environments.

Built to meet the technical, cybersecurity and interoperability requirements of FAA NextGen and NAS Voice System (NVS) programs, NexLog DX-Series systems are field-proven, standards-based recorders designed to replace legacy voice and screen recording systems. Eventide's NexLog DX-Series recorders support air traffic modernization objectives across the National Airspace System (NAS) and Communications, Information, and Network Programs (CINP) initiatives.

With more than 9,000 recorders deployed in over 80 countries, Eventide delivers solutions engineered for compliance, reliability and performance. NexLog DX-Series systems meet FAA and international standards for voice, screen and data capture, with broad support for VoIP, telephony, ground radio and controller workstation inputs. They are deployed in towers, en route centers, mobile sites and enterprise-scale aviation infrastructures.



"Our NexLog DX-Series recorders are engineered to support FAA compliance and operational readiness at all levels," said Ashwin Dinkar, Vice President of Defense & International Business at Eventide Communications. "These are mature, widely deployed systems that align with FAA acquisition models and modernization priorities for towers and en route centers alike."

Eventide's recording systems are made in the United States. The company is 100% U.S.-owned and operated and supported by a nationwide network of trusted large ATC primes, integrators and resellers. The company's headquarters and development operations are based in Little Ferry, New Jersey, less than 120 miles from the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Atlantic City.



NexLog DX-Series recorders are available as fully redundant hardware appliances, virtualized software on commercial off-the-shelf hardware, or as cloud-hosted systems. All deployment options support FAA-compliant NexLog CloudSync and network storage backups. Designed for high-availability environments, each system features a quad-redundancy architecture to minimize downtime.

For FAA programs requiring enhanced cybersecurity, Eventide offers FIPS 140-2/3 compliant NexLog DX-Series recording software, specifically designed to meet the encryption and system security requirements of the Federal Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI) and Future En Route Services (FENS) program. The software includes a FIPS-recognized Linux distribution and FIPS 140-2/3 software encryption modules developed to comply with applicable standards from the Department of Defense (DoD), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Every NexLog DX-Series recorder includes Eventide's MediaWorks DX application for streamlined incident management. This application features a dedicated ATC mode that enables authorized users to impound, quarantine, review and export incident data. Eventide's cloud-based Critical Insights AI platform extends system capabilities with analytics, transcription, and automation for faster data retrieval and analysis.

For over 50 years, Eventide Communications has been a premier U.S. manufacturer of mission-critical recording systems. Known for reliability and secure solutions, Eventide serves public safety, government, defense and aviation sectors worldwide.

To learn more about how NexLog DX-Series recorders support FAA modernization and mission-critical ATC deployments, visit: https://www.eventidecommunications.com/industries/us-atc-recording-solutions-faa/

