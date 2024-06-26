Eventide Communications Supports Campus Safety and Security

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications LLC offers an ongoing commitment to campus safety and security through its advanced NexLog DX-Series recorders. These recorders are designed to support the diverse needs of educational environments, from K-12 schools to large universities.

"Leading educational institutions trust our NexLog DX-Series recorders to manage large-scale incidents effectively, and K-12 schools rely on our recorders to be the 'Record of Truth' for everything from disorderly conduct on school buses to active shooter scenarios," says Mark Traeger, Vice President of Sales at Eventide Communications. "We are honored to offer a comprehensive recording solution that helps ensure the safety and security of students and staff."

Eventide's NexLog DX-Series recorders provide a reliable and secure method for capturing and storing all forms of communication, including calls, video, and screen activity. These features are crucial for documenting incidents, enabling quick evaluations, and facilitating informed decision-making during emergencies. The recorders operate on a stable and secure operating system and are known for their ease of use.

As part of their dedication to enhancing campus security, Eventide Communications is sponsoring the upcoming Campus Safety Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 8-10. This conference is essential for campus safety professionals, offering vital resources and networking opportunities to enhance security protocols.

For more information on how Eventide Communications is contributing to campus safety and to explore the capabilities of the NexLog DX-Series recorders, visit the Campus Safety landing page on the Eventide website at https://www.eventidecommunications.com/industries/campus-safety/.

For more information on the Campus Safety Conference, please visit https://CampusSafetyConference.com/.

About Eventide Communications LLC

For over 50 years, Eventide Communications has been a premier U.S. manufacturer of advanced mission-critical recording systems. We are dedicated to delivering reliable, secure, and efficient solutions to meet the demanding needs of all mission-critical sectors, including DoD, government, federal agencies and beyond.

